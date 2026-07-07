Mighty, majestic and matchless: INS Mahendragiri set for induction

Amid an evolving strategic environment in the Indo-Pacific, India is set to take another major step towards building a self-reliant blue-water navy with the commissioning of its sixth indigenous stealth frigate, INS Mahendragiri (F38), at Visakhapatnam on July 11.

Designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL), Mumbai, the warship is the latest addition to a series of advanced indigenous platforms that have entered service over the past two years.

INS Mahendragiri is the sixth of the seven stealth frigates planned under Project 17A, following the induction of INS Nilgiri, INS Himgiri, INS Udaygiri, INS Taragiri and INS Dunagiri. The final vessel of the class, INS Vindhyagiri, is expected to complete the Project 17A programme.

The frigate has been named after the Mahendragiri mountain range in the Eastern Ghats, and it is the first Indian naval vessel to bear the name. Once commissioned, it will significantly enhance the Navy's ability to counter emerging maritime threats while reinforcing India's strategic presence across the Indo-Pacific.

"As India continues to strengthen its role as the preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean region, Mahendragiri will serve as a formidable force multiplier, safeguarding the nation's maritime interests and contributing to a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific," the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a statement.

Navy sources said this will be the third stealth frigate to be commissioned in the last three months. While INS Taragiri was commissioned on April 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated INS Dunagiri to the nation, along with anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft INS Agray and hydrographic survey vessel INS Sanshodhak, during a tri-commissioning ceremony in Kolkata on June 21.

Mahendragiri features advanced stealth characteristics with reduced radar, acoustic and infrared signatures, making it difficult to detect during operations. The frigate is equipped with a modern combined diesel or gas propulsion system that provides both high-speed performance and long operational endurance across diverse mission profiles.

With more than 75 per cent indigenous content, the frigate is among the most self-reliant frontline warships ever built in India. Armed with an advanced suite of indigenous and state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, Mahendragiri is capable of carrying out anti-air, anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare missions simultaneously.

Its combat systems include surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missile systems, advanced electronic warfare capabilities, integrated sonar systems, anti-submarine weapons and a sophisticated combat management system that enables seamless coordination of sensors and weapons during complex operations.

Beyond conventional naval warfare, the frigate is designed for a wide spectrum of peacetime and strategic missions, including maritime security operations, surveillance patrols, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, search and rescue, anti-piracy operations, and sustained forward deployment in India's areas of strategic interest.

The commissioning comes at a time when India has accelerated the induction of domestically designed and built warships amid increasing geopolitical competition in the Indian Ocean Region. The Navy has inducted several frontline combatants in recent years, including stealth destroyers, missile corvettes, survey vessels and submarines, reflecting New Delhi's emphasis on reducing dependence on foreign suppliers while expanding maritime capabilities.

Defence analysts said the induction of another Project 17A frigate will enhance the Indian Navy's operational flexibility. Although China's navy remains the world's largest by the number of battle force ships, India's strategy has focused on building technologically advanced, mission-capable and network-centric warships.

Bidyadhar Nayak, a retired naval officer with expertise in communication and electronic warfare, said the back-to-back induction of frontline naval assets within months reflects the government's emphasis on accelerating indigenous defence production while enhancing India's maritime preparedness.

"Countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, China, Japan and South Korea possess advanced indigenous naval shipbuilding capabilities. India has steadily joined this league through decades of investment in naval design expertise and indigenous defence manufacturing," he told Business Standard.

The Navy said the mission-ready frigate will serve as a "formidable force multiplier" in safeguarding the country's maritime interests while contributing to a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific. "As the Indian Navy continues to strengthen its maritime capabilities through indigenous warships, Mahendragiri, as a mission-primed unit, stands ready to serve the nation with distinction, living up to her motto — mighty, majestic and matchless," the MoD said.

What's in a name

Named after the Mahendragiri mountain range in the Eastern Ghats, INS Mahendragiri carries special historical significance for the Navy. It is the second Indian frigate to be named after a mountain in Odisha, following INS Udaygiri, one of the iconic Nilgiri-class frigates commissioned in the 1970s.

Mahendragiri is the second-highest peak in Odisha and features diverse, rare and medicinal flora, along with the source of the river Mahendratanaya. As the first warship of the new generation to bear the name Mahendragiri, the vessel symbolises resilience, strength and endurance while carrying forward a legacy associated with Odisha's maritime and cultural heritage.

The Indian Navy has named at least seven major warships after mountain ranges. The naming convention dates back to the original Nilgiri-class frigates commissioned in the 1970s. "The Navy chose mountain names because they represent strength and resilience against adversity, besides permanence and stability, much like mountains guarding the nation's frontiers," said Nayak.

Warship Named after

INS Nilgiri Nilgiri Hills

INS Himgiri Himalayas

INS Udaygiri Udaygiri Hills

INS Taragiri Taragiri Hills

INS Dunagiri Dunagiri Hills

INS Mahendragiri Mahendragiri Hills

INS Vindhyagiri Vindhya Range

(All the stealth frigates developed under Project 17A)