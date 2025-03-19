Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Modi-Putin ties 'may be helpful' for war talks, says Polish deputy minister

Modi-Putin ties 'may be helpful' for war talks, says Polish deputy minister

He however clarified that he believes only United States President Donald Trump holds any leeway with President Putin

Modi Putin

Polish deputy foreign minister said that PM Modi played a role in persuading the Russian President in not using nuclear weapons against Ukraine | Bloomberg

ANI General News
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Poland's Secretary of State and Deputy Foreign Minister, Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski said on Wednesday that the relationship between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "may be helpful" at some stage of negotiating the end of the Russia-Ukraine war.

He however clarified that he believes only United States President Donald Trump holds any leeway with President Putin, saying that it would be better to "one person and see what happens"

"I think a mediator is welcomed, as much as (Russian) President Putin does talk to Prime Minister Modi so that may be at some stage very helpful, but at the moment I think who has any leeway with President Putin is President Trump, I think it is better to leave it for the time being to one person and see what happens," the polish minister told ANI.

 

The comments by Bartoszewski were made on the sidelines of the Raisaina dialogue being held in New Delhi.

When asked about the Israel-Gaza war, he condemned the recent airstrike of Israel in Gaza, calling for a ceasefire and an eventual two-state solution.

Also Read

Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski, Poland's deputy foreign minister

PM Modi helped persuade Putin against using nuclear weapon: Polish minister

Starlink Satellite

Musk, Rubio and Polish minister bicker over Starlink's role in Ukraine

Donald Tusk, Tusk, Poland PM

Poland plans large-scale military training for adult men to boost reserves

Poland, Poland flag, Polish flag

Poland cracks down on visa brokers with new biometric checks for Indians

Poland accuses Russia of planning acts of terror against airlines globally

Poland accuses Russia of planning acts of terror against airlines globally

"We as Poland believe in a two state solution there, and we would like ceasefire and peace negotiations and eventually leading to a two state solution for which we have been striving for decades, so it is a regrettable loss of life," he said.

Earlier on March 18, the Polish deputy foreign minister said that PM Modi played a role in persuading the Russian President in not using nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

Speaking to ANI, Bartoszewski stated that Putin had "threatened" to use tactical nuclear weapons on Ukrainian territory, but calls from India and China influenced his decision to reconsider.

"President Putin was threatening to use tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Ukraine. The Americans sent lots of messages for him to not think about it... That didn't necessarily persuade him at first. He received two phone calls- one from the President of China, Xi Jinping, and one from PM Modi, telling him that neither China nor India independently approve of the war," Bartoszewski said.

Russia has also agreed to a temporary halt on striking energy infrastructure of Ukraine, after speaking with US President Donald Trump.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said they discussed key elements of a peace agreement and that the ceasefire process is now underway.

Trump's post read, "My phone conversation today with President Putin of Russia was a very good and productive one. We agreed to an immediate Ceasefire on all Energy and Infrastructure, with an understanding that we will be working quickly to have a Complete Ceasefire and, ultimately, an END to this very horrible War between Russia and Ukraine.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Chief of New Zealand Navy, General Upendra Dwivedi

NZ Navy chief, COAS Dwivedi discuss ways to enhance defence cooperation

Maka Bochorishvili, Georgia Foreign Minister

Expanding India-Georgia ties important for us: Georgian foreign minister

PremiumUS visa, H4, H1B

Tourism Ministry working to ease visa processes for foreign travellers

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha attends Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, India, March 18, 2025. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Won't compromise on territory, but ready for peace talks: Ukraine minister

Tuesday, March 18, 2025: Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Szijjarto, as part of the ‘Raisina Dialogue 2025', in New Delhi. (@DrSJaishankar on X via PTI Photo)

International order needs to be fair to be effective: EAM Jaishankar

Topics : Vladimir Putin Poland Poland India Relations Russia Ukraine Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGalaxy S25 Edge India LaunchGoogle Pixel 9aIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon