Naval commanders decide to bolster India's combat skill in strategic waters

Top commanders of the Indian Navy have decided to significantly bolster the force's combat prowess in the Indian Ocean against the backdrop of China's increasing forays into the region and geopolitical power play being witnessed in the Indo-Pacific. The decision to enhance India's combat capabilities in the maritime sphere following extensive deliberations at a four-day naval commanders' conference that concluded here on Friday, officials said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In his address to the commanders, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi underlined the need to maintain vigil towards ensuring maritime security and coastal defence through close synergy and functional linkages with the Coast Guard and other maritime agencies.

The admiral called on commands and staff at the naval headquarters to continue evolving as a well-balanced multi-dimensional seamlessly networked force ready to respond, protect and promote the national maritime interests -- "anytime, anywhere, anyhow", according to the Navy.

The Navy Chief highlighted the flux in the contemporary geo-strategic environment as well as evolving tactics in the maritime domain.

Enumerating the key focus areas for the force in the short, medium and long term, he reiterated the need to ensure combat readiness of all naval platforms, equipment, weapons and sensors, with a singular focus on "ordnance delivery on target", the Navy said in a readout.

The Navy said the conference focused on contemporary security paradigms and critical analysis to further enhance the combat capability of the Navy and synergise operations with the other services.

"It was also meant to delve into the dynamics of the geostrategic situation of the region in the backdrop of international developments and through intense discussions by the senior hierarchy of the Navy, formulate a future roadmap to consolidate as a 'first responder and preferred security partner' in the Indian Ocean region," it said.

The commanders also reaffirmed the Navy's steadfast commitment to the national vision of Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance).

At present, 64 ships and submarines are under construction in Indian shipyards and orders have been placed for 24 additional platforms.

In his address, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called upon the commanders to remain prepared to deal with any security challenges considering the volatile global scenario and underlined the need to further boost India's overall naval prowess.

Singh said India is now seen as a preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean and the Indian Navy is playing a crucial role in promoting peace and prosperity in the region.

The defence minister also acknowledged the Navy's efforts in maintaining maritime security in the Indian Ocean region and appreciated the key role played by the force in protecting the critical commodities transiting through the Gulf of Aden.

In the deliberations, the commanders carried out a comprehensive review of India's maritime security challenges, including China's growing forays into the Indian Ocean.

The commanders also deliberated on the overall situation in the Red Sea and adjoining areas.