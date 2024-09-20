Business Standard
Three BSF personnel killed, several others injured in road accident in J&K

The fatal accident took place in the Brell Waterhail area, sources added. It is reported that out of 35 troops, 6 sustained serious injuries. The bus carrying 35 BSF personnel was engaged in election

Sep 20 2024

Three Border Security Force (BSF) personnel lost their lives and 32 were injured after a bus fell into a gorge in Central Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday, sources said.
The fatal accident took place in the Brell Waterhail area, sources added. It is reported that out of 35 troops, 6 sustained serious injuries. The bus carrying 35 BSF personnel was engaged in election duty.
A civilian driver was also injured in the accident. The bus went down the hilly road and fell into a george.
Sep 20 2024

