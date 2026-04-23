Thursday, April 23, 2026 | 01:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Navy chief stresses operational synergy to address Indo-Pacific challenges

Navy chief stresses operational synergy to address Indo-Pacific challenges

Admiral Tripathi was on a two-day visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), during which he reviewed the operational preparedness and discussed measures to strengthen jointmanship

Dinesh K Tripathi, Dinesh, Chief of the Naval Staff

Navy chief also interacted with personnel and commended their professionalism, dedication and high state of operational readiness in safeguarding the nation's maritime frontiers (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Sri Vijaya Puram
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 1:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi stressed the importance of coordination and interoperability among the Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard to address emerging security challenges in the Indo-Pacific.

Admiral Tripathi was on a two-day visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), during which he reviewed the operational preparedness and discussed measures to strengthen jointmanship and enhance synergy among the services.

During the visit from April 21 to 22, Admiral Tripathi held detailed interactions with senior officers and was briefed on ongoing operational activities and initiatives, officials said on Thursday.

Discussions focused on strengthening operational synergy, improving readiness and deepening integration among the services, they said.

 

Highlighting the strategic significance of the islands, Admiral Tripathi reiterated the pivotal role of ANC in ensuring maritime security, enhancing surveillance and maintaining rapid response capability in the region, particularly given its proximity to critical sea lanes of communication.

Also Read

Donald Trump

US heading towards victory, says Trump amid claims Iran left with 'no Navy'

ship, boat, vessel

Strikes on alleged drug boats kill 5 in eastern Pacific, says US military

fishing fishermen fisherman fish

12 more Indian fishermen arrested for alleged poaching by Sri Lankan Navy

Navy chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi

Iran war, geopolitical upheaval to top agenda at naval commanders' meet

DPSUs, Indian defence, Lockheed

Slender hopes of mindset shiftpremium

He also interacted with personnel and commended their professionalism, dedication and high state of operational readiness in safeguarding the nation's maritime frontiers.

Earlier in January, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan visited the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and inaugurated the upgraded runway at the Indian Air Force's Car Nicobar air base.

The apron spaces were expanded to enable faster deployment and support long-range missions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Africa occupies central place in India's foreign policy today: Jaishankar

11th India-Egypt JDC meeting at cairo

India, Egypt reaffirm bilateral defence ties at 11th JDC meeting in Cairo

United nations, UN

India backs multilateralism, seeks Global South representation at UN

Su 30MKI, Sukhoi, IAF

IAF activates emergency-landing facility to demonstrate op readiness

Rajnath Singh

India, Germany agree on defence-industrial roadmap to deepen ties

Topics : Indian Navy navy Indian Defence forces Indian Defence Indo-Pacific Indo-Pacific region

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 1:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Outlook TodayStocks to Buy in May 2026Tech Mahindra Share PriceKarnataka SSLC Result 2026UP Board 10, 12 Result 2026Market Crash TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table