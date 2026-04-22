India, Germany agree on defence-industrial roadmap to deepen ties
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held talks with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius in Berlin on Wednesday. They discussed security and defence issues
BS Reporter
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India and Germany have signed a defence-industrial cooperation road map, as part of a broadening bilateral strategic relationship. The two countries also agreed to collaborate on UN peacekeeping training.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held talks with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius in Berlin on Wednesday. They discussed security and defence issues, including priority areas for the joint development and coproduction of defence equipment, especially in niche technologies, according to a Ministry of Defence media statement. The ministers agreed to leverage the recent India-EU security and defence partnership framework both bilaterally and in the wider European context, to achieve tangible outcomes, it added.
India and Germany are expected to enhance military-to-military cooperation.
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Topics : Rajnath Singh India Germany Defence news
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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 11:47 PM IST