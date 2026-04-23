India backs multilateralism, seeks Global South representation at UN

India has reiterated its strong commitment to multilateralism and called for greater representation of the Global South during a high-level meeting at the United Nations.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, Secretary (West) Sibi George met the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to discuss key global issues, including UN reforms.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "Secretary (West) Sibi George called on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of the UN." He added, "Secretary (West) underscored India's strong commitment to multilateralism."

The spokesperson further said that both exchanged views on UN reforms and imparting a greater voice to the Global South, which the spokesperson said, "India has consistently championed" through initiatives including the India-UN Development Partnership Fund.

He further said, "Both exchanged views on UN reforms and imparting greater voice to the Global South, which India has consistently championed, including through initiatives such as India-UN Development Partnership Fund."

Earlier on April 20 (local time), India pushed for long-pending reforms of the United Nations Security Council during the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) meeting at the UN.

"Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorgedelivered the national statement at the IGN meeting on @UN Security Council reforms in the UN headquarters," the post by the MEA spokesperson noted.

India emphasised that the current structure of the Security Council does not adequately represent developing nations, particularly in its permanent membership.

"He highlighted the need for greater representation of the Global South, particularly in the permanent category. He underlined the similarities between India's approach to UN Security Council reforms and the African model," the post said.

India also called for sweeping reforms in global financial reforms at 'General Debate of the 2026 ECOSOC Forum'.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Secretary (West) Sibi George delivered India's national statement at the "General Debate of the 2026 ECOSOC Forum" on financing for development follow-up.

"Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorge delivered India's national statement at the General Debate of the 2026 ECOSOC Forum on financing for development follow-up at UN Headquarters," the post said.

Highlighting structural challenges in global development financing, India stressed the urgent need for systemic reforms.

"Secretary (West) underscored the need for a fair, inclusive & development-oriented global financial system to bridge the $4T SDG financing gap. He also highlighted that reforming IFIs, enhancing the voice of the Global South, and deploying digital public infrastructure are key to delivering on the Sevilla Commitment," it added.