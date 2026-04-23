Thursday, April 23, 2026 | 11:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India backs multilateralism, seeks Global South representation at UN

India backs multilateralism, seeks Global South representation at UN

India emphasised that the current structure of the Security Council does not adequately represent developing nations, particularly in its permanent membership

United nations, UN

India has reiterated its strong commitment to multilateralism | Image: Bloomberg

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 11:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India has reiterated its strong commitment to multilateralism and called for greater representation of the Global South during a high-level meeting at the United Nations.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, Secretary (West) Sibi George met the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to discuss key global issues, including UN reforms.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "Secretary (West) Sibi George called on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of the UN." He added, "Secretary (West) underscored India's strong commitment to multilateralism."

The spokesperson further said that both exchanged views on UN reforms and imparting a greater voice to the Global South, which the spokesperson said, "India has consistently championed" through initiatives including the India-UN Development Partnership Fund.

 

He further said, "Both exchanged views on UN reforms and imparting greater voice to the Global South, which India has consistently championed, including through initiatives such as India-UN Development Partnership Fund."

Also Read

United nations, UN

Race for next UN chief intensifies with first round of interviews

Iran, Iran flag

Iran urges UN to press US to release seized commercial vessel Touska

Inflation, economy, fruits

India's economy projected to grow at 6.4% in 2026, 6.6% in 2027: UN report

Sibi George, Khaled Khiari

India, UN officials discuss peacekeeping cooperation during meeting

UN, United Nations

India condemns attack on French UN Peacekeepers, seeks accountability

Earlier on April 20 (local time), India pushed for long-pending reforms of the United Nations Security Council during the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) meeting at the UN.

"Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorgedelivered the national statement at the IGN meeting on @UN Security Council reforms in the UN headquarters," the post by the MEA spokesperson noted.

India emphasised that the current structure of the Security Council does not adequately represent developing nations, particularly in its permanent membership.

"He highlighted the need for greater representation of the Global South, particularly in the permanent category. He underlined the similarities between India's approach to UN Security Council reforms and the African model," the post said.

India also called for sweeping reforms in global financial reforms at 'General Debate of the 2026 ECOSOC Forum'.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Secretary (West) Sibi George delivered India's national statement at the "General Debate of the 2026 ECOSOC Forum" on financing for development follow-up.

"Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorge delivered India's national statement at the General Debate of the 2026 ECOSOC Forum on financing for development follow-up at UN Headquarters," the post said.

Highlighting structural challenges in global development financing, India stressed the urgent need for systemic reforms.

"Secretary (West) underscored the need for a fair, inclusive & development-oriented global financial system to bridge the $4T SDG financing gap. He also highlighted that reforming IFIs, enhancing the voice of the Global South, and deploying digital public infrastructure are key to delivering on the Sevilla Commitment," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Su 30MKI, Sukhoi, IAF

IAF activates emergency-landing facility to demonstrate op readiness

Rajnath Singh

India, Germany agree on defence-industrial roadmap to deepen ties

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Hormuz disruptions have direct implications for India: Rajnath Singh

Anil Chauhan, CDS

India, UK reaffirm resolve on global challenges during CDS Chauhan's visit

European Union, EU

EU pays tribute to Pahalgam attack victims, reaffirms support to India

Topics : United Nations United Nations General Assembly External Affairs Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock Market CrashStocks to watch todayQ4 Results TodayAxis Bank Q4 PreviewThreads Live Chat UpdateGold and Silver Rate TodayBengal ElectionsTechnology NewsPersonal Finance