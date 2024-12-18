Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / NIA conducts searches in Bihar in over recovery of AK-47 rifle parts

NIA conducts searches in Bihar in over recovery of AK-47 rifle parts

Muzaffarpur Deputy SP A C Gyani said sleuths of the federal agency started conducting the raids at 5 AM

NIA

The rifle was later found to be hidden along with five rounds of live ammunition near a bridge in Muzaffarpur. | File Photo

Press Trust of India Muzaffarpur (Bihar)
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Searches by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are underway at several locations in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district in connection with its probe into the procurement of AK-47 rifle butt and scope, a senior officer said.

Muzaffarpur Deputy SP A C Gyani said sleuths of the federal agency started conducting the raids at 5 AM.

"Sleuths of the federal investigation agency are searching the premises of one Devamni Rai in Kudhni area in connection with its probe into the recovery of one butt and one scope of an illegally procured AK-47 rifle from his possession."  There are reports that NIA sleuths have also recovered unaccounted cash from his premises, and a note-counting machine has been brought, the deputy SP.

 

Notably, the Bihar Police had busted a network of arms smugglers in May this year and arrested two persons Vikash Kumar and Satyam Kumar from Muzaffarpur railway station in connection with the recovery of the AK-47 rifle parts.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Vikash had bought the rifle from an arms supplier Ahmad Ansari, a resident of Gopalganj, another official said.

The rifle was later found to be hidden along with five rounds of live ammunition near a bridge in Muzaffarpur, he said.

More From This Section

Indian Navy chief Adm Tripathi with Adm Muhammad Ali, CoS Indonesian Navy

Indian Navy chief meets Indonesia's army commander to strengthen naval ties

Indian Army tank

China in Doklam: Beijing builds 22 villages, takes 2% of Bhutan's territory

Donald Trump, Trump

'If they tax us, we tax them': Trump threatens reciprocal tariffs on India

Indian Navy aircraft carriers INS Vikramaditya INS Vikrant

Kolkata-built INS Nirdeshak with 80% indigenous content commissioned today

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with Armenian delegation

VP Dhankhar meets Armenian delegation, discusses strengthening ties, trade

Ansari was arrested from Dimapur in Nagaland and a mobile phone and two walkie-talkies were recovered from his possession, the Bihar Police had said.

The NIA took over the probe and registered a case on August 5.

Also Read

Samrat Choudhary, Samrat

Bihar fully prepared to create robust biz ecosystem: Deputy CM Choudhary

digital law, internet, mobile usage, internet users, smartphones

Bihar sees 15-fold jump in data consumption, state goes big on infra

BPSC School Teacher re-exam result 2024 announced

BPSC School Teacher re-exam result 2024 announced, view how to check

Are non-financial firms' financial investments here to stay, or at risk?

Bihar govt approves investment proposals worth nearly Rs 30,000 crore

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Nitish condoles 2 Bihar workers' deaths in Manipur, announces ex gratia

Topics : Bihar Muzaffarpur National Investigation Agency NIA Bihar police

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayMobikwik IPO listingIGI IPO AllotmentIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon