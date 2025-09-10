Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 07:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Operation Gudder in J&K's Kulgam ends, two LeT terrorists neutralised

Operation Gudder in J&K's Kulgam ends, two LeT terrorists neutralised

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah paid tributes to two fallen soldiers, who were killed in action during an encounter between the security forces and terrorists

According to officials, security forces also recovered a cache of weapons, ammunition, and other warlike stores from the encounter site | Image: Bloomberg

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 7:19 AM IST

Security forces on Tuesday concluded 'Operation Gudder' in Kulgam with the elimination of two hardcore Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists.

The slain militants have been identified as Rahman, a Pakistani national, and Amir Ahmed Dar, a resident of Daramdora, Shopian.

According to officials, security forces also recovered a cache of weapons, ammunition, and other warlike stores from the encounter site.

"The Operation culminated with the neutralisation of two hardcore LeT terrorists identified as Rahman, a Pakistani national and Amir Ahmed Dar, r/o Daramdora, Shopian, alongwith the recovery of weapons, ammunition and other warlike stores," said the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army in a post on X.

 

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah paid tributes to two fallen soldiers, who were killed in action during an encounter between the security forces and terrorists in Kulgam district.

"Chief Minister today paid solemn tributes at the wreath laying ceremony of the two brave soldiers who lost their lives in Kulgam. He observed that their exemplary courage, unwavering valour, and ultimate sacrifice will be eternally remembered with deep respect and gratitude," Office of Jammu and Kashmir CM posted on X.

The encounter has broken out in the Guddar forest of Kulgam on the morning of September 8, and the Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army and the CRPF are involved in it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 7:19 AM IST

