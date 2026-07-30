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Over 30 civilians killed during protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

A crackdown by Pakistani security forces on JAAC-led demonstrations over rising costs and discrimination leaves dozens dead and injured

People chant slogans and hold placards, flags, and a banner in support of peaceful protesters in Pakistani Kashmir, during a demonstration in Islamabad | Reuters

People chant slogans and hold placards, flags, and a banner in support of peaceful protesters in Pakistani Kashmir, during a demonstration in Islamabad | Reuters

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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A brutal crackdown by Pakistani security forces on protesters in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) over the last two days has reportedly left more than 30 civilians dead and over 33 injured, government sources said on Wednesday.

The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) has been leading the protests amid local body elections in the PoK.

The PoK has been witnessing massive protests since last month over inflated living costs, alleged administrative apathy and political discrimination and atrocities against minorities.

New Delhi on Tuesday described the elections in PoK as an attempt by Islamabad to camouflage its illegal occupation and hide its "grave" human rights violations in the region.

 

Pakistani security forces used lethal force against the protesters during JAAC's long march from Rawalakote to Muzaffarabad and the crackdown reportedly resulted in the deaths of over 30 civilians and left over 33 protesters injured, the sources said.

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Among the deceased is Usman Nazir, the brother of JAAC Central Committee member Umar Nazir, they said.

The JAAC has officially appealed to United Nations Human Rights Council and international rights organisations for an immediate, independent investigation into the unlawful killings, immediate halt of lethal force and accountability for any excessive or unlawful use of force, they pointed out.

The phase one of the regional elections in Mirpur division saw an estimated voter turnout of below 10 per cent, the sources said citing independent reports.

This sharply contradicting official figures of 45 per cent turnout, they said, adding major towns observed complete shutdowns in solidarity with JAAC's boycott call.

Organisations like Jammu Kashmir National Students Federation (JKNSF) have openly condemned the repression, the sources said.

They said the security forces continue to maintain a heightened presence in Rawalakote, Muzaffarabad and other major areas to prevent any gatherings.

The election boycott call is an evidence of declining public confidence in the political process and continued dissatisfaction with the administration, the sources said.

Authorities continue to impose communication blackouts and suspended services across PoK, stripping citizens of basic rights and shielding the brutal crackdown from scrutiny, they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Pakistan occupied kasmir Pakistan army PoK

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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