Water is Pakistan's red line, warns Pak army chief after Indus treaty blow

Pakistan’s Army Chief, now Field Marshal Asim Munir, on Thursday said Islamabad would “never compromise” on the water issue, referring to the Indo-Pak
Speaking to university academics at the military’s Hilal Talks forum in Islamabad, Munir said, “Water is Pakistan’s red line, and we will not allow any compromise on this basic right of 240 million Pakistanis.”
According to the Arab News, Munir also raised the issue of Kashmir and said, “No deal on Kashmir is possible. We can never forget Kashmir.”
What is the Indus Waters Treaty?
Also Read
The Indus Waters Treaty was an agreement between India and Pakistan, signed in 1960, to share the water of the Indus River system, which flows through both countries. According to the treaty, Pakistan gets control over the three western rivers (Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab), while India can use the three eastern rivers (Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej) for its needs like farming and electricity, but in limited ways on the western rivers.
The treaty was brokered by the World Bank and is considered one of the most successful water-sharing agreements in the world, even during times of conflict between the two countries.
Why India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty
On April 22, Pakistan-sponsored terrorists attacked tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. In their attack, they killed 25 tourists and a local resident. In reaction to this deadliest terror attack in decades, India completely suspended the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), making the waters of the Indus River no longer accessible to Pakistan.
Since then, Pakistani officials have repeatedly threatened India over the issue. Asim Munir’s comments can be seen as one more addition to the ongoing conflict.