Water is Pakistan's red line, warns Pak army chief after Indus treaty blow

Water is Pakistan's red line, warns Pak army chief after Indus treaty blow

Speaking at Islamabad, Pak army chief Asim Munir also said no deal on Kashmir is possible. His remarks come as India asserts talks with Pakistan are only possible on Kashmir and terrorism

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 
What is the Indus Waters Treaty?
 

The Indus Waters Treaty was an agreement between India and Pakistan, signed in 1960, to share the water of the Indus River system, which flows through both countries. According to the treaty, Pakistan gets control over the three western rivers (Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab), while India can use the three eastern rivers (Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej) for its needs like farming and electricity, but in limited ways on the western rivers.
 
The treaty was brokered by the World Bank and is considered one of the most successful water-sharing agreements in the world, even during times of conflict between the two countries. 
 
Why India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty
 
On April 22, Pakistan-sponsored terrorists attacked tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. In their attack, they killed 25 tourists and a local resident. In reaction to this deadliest terror attack in decades, India completely suspended the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), making the waters of the Indus River no longer accessible to Pakistan.
 
Since then, Pakistani officials have repeatedly threatened India over the issue. Asim Munir’s comments can be seen as one more addition to the ongoing conflict.

First Published: May 30 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

