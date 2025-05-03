Saturday, May 03, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi announces $200 million for modernisation of Angolan armed forces

In his media statement, the prime minister said Laurenco's visit to India not only gives a new direction to the bilateral relations but also strengthens the India-Africa partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various development projects, in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

I am pleased to announce India's $200 million defence credit line to support modernisation of Angola's defence forces: Modi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced a $200 million defence credit line for Angola and expressed commitment to act firmly and decisively against terrorists and their backers, an assertion that came days after the Pahalgam terror strike.

Modi made the remarks after holding wide-ranging talks with Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Laurenco that focused on ramping up overall bilateral ties, including in areas of digital public infrastructure.

In his media statement, the prime minister said Laurenco's visit to India not only gives a new direction to the bilateral relations but also strengthens the India-Africa partnership.

 

"I am pleased to announce India's $200 million defence credit line to support modernisation of Angola's defence forces," he said.

The prime minister also said that there was a discussion on repair, overhaul and supply of defence platforms as well.

India will also share its capabilities with Angola in the areas of digital public infrastructure, space technology and capacity building, Modi said. "We have also decided to further strengthen our relations in areas of healthcare, diamond processing, fertiliser and critical minerals."  The prime minister also said, "We are committed to taking firm and decisive action against terrorists and those who support them."

  Highlighting the importance of ties between India and the African Union, he said, "We are partners in progress, We are pillars of the Global South."  Laurenco arrived in Delhi on Thursday on a four-day trip.

First Published: May 03 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

