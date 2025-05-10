Saturday, May 10, 2025 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JD Vance praise understanding between India and Pakistan, credit diplomacy

JD Vance praise understanding between India and Pakistan, credit diplomacy

The Vice President's remarks came in response to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's announcement. Rubio provided details of the US-led diplomatic engagement

As the understanding takes effect, the focus now shifts to the planned talks between India and Pakistan, which are expected to address a broader range of issues beyond the immediate cessation of hostilities. | File Image

3 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

The United States has applauded India and Pakistan's decision to reach an understanding amid tensions between the two nations in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, with Vice President JD Vance praising the diplomatic efforts behind the breakthrough.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Vance stated, "Great work from the President's team, especially Secretary Rubio. And my gratitude to the leaders of India and Pakistan for their hard work and willingness to engage in this understaning of stopping armed escalation and retaliation."

The Vice President's remarks came in response to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's announcement. Rubio provided details of the US-led diplomatic engagement that led to the stoppage of all military actions on land, at sea, and in the air.

 

"Over the past 48 hours, VP Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik," Rubio posted.

Rubio further confirmed that the two countries also consented to begin talks on a broader set of issues at a neutral site.

"We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace," he added, directly acknowledging the leadership of both nations.

This development aligns with an earlier announcement by External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, who confirmed that India and Pakistan had "worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action."

In his statement on X, Jaishankar reiterated India's consistent stance against terrorism, stating, "India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so."

The understanding agreement follows a period of escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, with former US President Donald Trump previously announcing that both nations had agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire." Trump claimed that US mediation played a pivotal role in securing the agreement. "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also endorsed this understanding, stating, "Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity!"

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasised the role of US diplomatic efforts in easing the conflict. She stated that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had been actively engaged in dialogue with leaders from both countries, working to prevent further escalations. "The President wants to see this de-escalate as quickly as possible," Leavitt said.

Leavitt also highlighted that the US has maintained strong diplomatic relations with both India and Pakistan, adding that Secretary Rubio had been in continuous communication with their leaders. "He understands these are two countries that have been at odds with one another for decades, long before President Trump was here in the Oval Office," she noted.

As the understanding takes effect, the focus now shifts to the planned talks between India and Pakistan, which are expected to address a broader range of issues beyond the immediate cessation of hostilities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Donald Trump Operation Sindoor News US India relations Operation Sindoor India-Pakistan conflict

First Published: May 10 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchBank Holiday Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayKerala 10th Result 2025High Alert in DelhiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
