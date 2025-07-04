Friday, July 04, 2025 | 09:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi conferred with Trinidad and Tobago's highest civilian honour

PM Modi conferred with Trinidad and Tobago's highest civilian honour

Modi arrived here from Ghana, where he was conferred with The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana', the country's national honour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed Ghana’s Parliament, highlighting the shared colonial past of India and Ghana and their belief in democracy.

"Honoured to be conferred with The Order of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago'. I accept it on behalf of 140 crore Indians," PM Modi said.(File photo: X/BJP)

Press Trust of India Port of Spain
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 9:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Friday conferred with The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago' - the country's highest civilian honour.

Modi, who is on a two-day visit to the Caribbean island nation on the second leg of his five-nation tour, was bestowed the award in recognition of his global leadership, his deep engagement with the Indian diaspora, and his humanitarian efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Honoured to be conferred with The Order of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago'. I accept it on behalf of 140 crore Indians," Modi said.

The award was announced by Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar on Thursday, who described Modi's visit as a moment of shared pride and historical connection.

 

This is Modi's first visit to the country as prime minister and the first Indian bilateral visit at the prime ministerial level to Trinidad and Tobago since 1999.

Modi arrived here from Ghana, where he was conferred with The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana', the country's national honour.

The award was conferred on the prime minister in recognition of his "distinguished statesmanship and influential global leadership", the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rajnath Singh

Threat of Naxalism now confined to just five-six districts: Rajnath Singh

Lt Gen Rahul R Singh

China used India-Pak conflict as 'live lab' to test weapons: Lt Gen Singh

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

MEA clarifies it takes no position on Dalai Lama after China's objection

The artificial intelligence (AI) market in India is expected to clock a compound annual growth rate of 25-35 per cent by 2027, matching a global trend of the technology's expansion. The Indian market is worth $7-10 billion now and it is expected to r

Nasscom to launch US CEO Forum in New York to boost India-US tech ties

drones, millitary, army

India planning ₹2,000 crore drone incentive after Pakistan conflict

Topics : Narendra Modi India Prime Minister

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 9:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon