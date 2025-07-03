Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 06:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi leaves for Trinidad and Tobago after concluding 2-day Ghana visit

PM Modi leaves for Trinidad and Tobago after concluding 2-day Ghana visit

"A historic visit to Ghana concludes. PM @narendramodi emplanes for the next stop of his visit- Trinidad & Tobago," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X

Modi, Narendra Modi

In the fourth leg of his visit, Modi will travel to Brazil to attend the 17th BRICS Summit followed by a state visit. In the final leg of his visit, Modi will travel to Namibia. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Accra
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday left for Trinidad and Tobago after concluding his two-day visit to Ghana, during which the two countries elevated their ties to the level of comprehensive partnership.

"Leaving for Trinidad & Tobago. Later this evening, I look forward to attending a community programme in Port of Spain. Tomorrow, (I) will be addressing the Parliament of Trinidad & Tobago," Modi said in a post on X.

"Looking forward to deepening ties with a valued partner in the Caribbean, with whom we share very old cultural linkages," he added.

This was the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ghana in over three decades.

 

"A historic visit to Ghana concludes. PM @narendramodi emplanes for the next stop of his visit- Trinidad & Tobago," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: World order created after World War II is changing fast, says PM Modi

PM Modi in Ghana

PM Modi hails India-Ghana ties as 'sweeter than Sugar Loaf Pineapple'

Manickam Tagore, Congress MP

Parliament is not museum: Cong's Manickam Tagore slams govt over nameplate

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

A lover's relationship: Kejriwal alleges secret nexus between Cong and BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama during a meeting, in Accra, Ghana

Ghana shows 'clear interest' in defence support from India: MEA secretary

Modi, who arrived here on Wednesday on his first-ever bilateral visit to Ghana, was conferred with The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana', the country's national honour, for his "distinguished statesmanship and influential global leadership".

After his talks with Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama, Modi reaffirmed that India is a co-traveller in the African nation's development journey.

In his media statement after their talks, Modi said both sides have set a target of doubling the two-way trade in the next five years and that India is not just a partner but a co-traveller in Ghana's development journey.

The two sides inked four pacts that will provide for cooperation in several areas, including culture and traditional medicine.

The prime minister said both sides were unanimous that terrorism is the enemy of humanity and that it was decided to further strengthen mutual cooperation in countering the menace. 

Modi said both sides expressed serious concerns over the conflicts in West Asia and Europe and called for finding solutions to the problems through dialogue and diplomacy.

"This is not the era of war; problems should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy," Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi also addressed the Parliament in Ghana, where he said a strong India will contribute to a more stable and prosperous world. He also pushed for credible and effective reforms in global governance in the wake of changing circumstances.

In Trinidad and Tobago, Prime Minister Modi will hold talks with President Christine Carla Kangaloo and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and discuss further strengthening of the bilateral relationship.

Prime Minister Modi is also expected to address a Joint Session of the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago. His visit will impart fresh impetus to the deep-rooted and historical ties between the two countries.

This will be his first visit to the country as Prime Minister and the first bilateral visit at the Prime Ministerial level to Trinidad and Tobago since 1999.

In the third leg of his visit, Modi will visit Argentina from July 4 to 5. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Zagreb, Croatia, Wednesday, June 18, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

In the fourth leg of his visit, Modi will travel to Brazil to attend the 17th BRICS Summit followed by a state visit. In the final leg of his visit, Modi will travel to Namibia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

defence sector, defence, army, Armed forces

Defence Acquisition Council approves defence purchases worth ₹1.05 trn

F-35 fighter jet

Stranded F-35 jet in Kerala may be dismantled, airlifted to UK soon: Report

pakistan Flag

Pak Air Force chief visits US; first trip by a serving officer in a decade

South China sea

Quad countries are major maritime partners, says US State dept official

Indian army, security forces

Indo-French joint military exercise Shakti-VIII concludes in France

Topics : Narendra Modi India Prime Minister

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon