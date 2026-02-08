PM Modi meets Indian-origin leaders in Kuala Lumpur during Malaysia visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met with Malaysia's Indian-origin Ministers, Members of Parliament and Senators in Kuala Lumpur and appreciated their active role in strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

"Had a wonderful interaction with PIO leaders, including distinguished Ministers and Senators. Their deep emotional connect to India was clearly visible," PM Modi posted on social media after the meeting.

PM Modi said the accomplishments of PIOs (Persons of Indian Origin) "in public life are a matter of immense pride for everyone." Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his appreciation for the contributions made by the PIOs to Malaysia's development and "their active role in strengthening our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"The participation of leaders from across the political spectrum underscored the broad support for the strong and enduring India-Malaysia friendship," he added.

Modi is here on a two-day visit to Malaysia, during which the two sides unveiled several initiatives to further shore up cooperation in areas of defence and security, semiconductor and trade. PM Modi meets leading business leaders in Malaysia, praises their role in 'Indian growth story'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with four leading industry leaders of Malaysia and appreciated the strong interest of the companies in the "Indian growth story." "Prime Minister appreciated the growing B2B connections between India and Malaysia and the strong interest of Malaysian companies in the Indian growth story," a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs said.Â Modi met with Tengku Muhammad Taufik, President and Group CEO of PETRONAS; Vincent Tan Chee Yioun, Founder of Berjaya Corporation Berhad; Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir, Managing Director of Khazanah Nasional Berhad; and Pua Khein Seng, Founder of Phison Electronics.

In his meeting with Tengku Muhammad Taufik, the Prime Minister discussed "strengthening energy partnerships and new opportunities in renewables and clean fuel, including green hydrogen and green ammonia," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on social media.

PETRONAS has a three-decade presence in India with a diversified portfolio across LNG, petrochemicals and emerging green energy solutions, he added.

Vincent Tan Chee Yioun conveyed to the PM that he looks forward to deepening Berjaya's footprint in India's dynamic services and consumer sectors, while Pua Khein Seng spoke on Phison's desire to participate in the fast-growing tech and innovation ecosystem in India, including the semiconductor industry, he said.

In his meeting with the PM, Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir spoke about India's "economic transformation and its place as a high-potential market for investments," he added.

Modi highlighted the initiatives and reforms undertaken in India in recent years to promote ease-of-doing-business and create a stable, efficient and predictable business and policy environment.Â He called on businesses in Malaysia to explore the opportunities offered by India, particularly in the areas of infrastructure, renewable energy, digital technology, semiconductors, AI, and healthcare, among others.Â The industry leaders appreciated the reforms undertaken by the Government of India while expressing strong confidence in India's growth story.Â "They conveyed their keen interest in increasing their business presence in India by expanding their investment portfolios and exploring joint ventures with Indian counterparts," it said.

Modi also interacted with CEOs from India and Malaysia.

"The CEO Forum has opened new opportunities in trade and investment for both our nations," he said.

PM Modi commended the convening of the 10th India-Malaysia CEO Forum in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday and expressed optimism that its deliberations will lead to deepening India-Malaysia trade and investment ties.