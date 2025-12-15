Monday, December 15, 2025 | 08:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi meets Jordan's King Abdullah II as three-nation tour begins

PM Modi meets Jordan's King Abdullah II as three-nation tour begins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Jordan's King Abdullah II in Amman on Monday, holding talks on bilateral ties as India and Jordan look to deepen trade, business and people-to-people engagement

PM Narendra Modi with Jafar Hassan, Prime Minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan (Image: X/@narendramodi)

PM Narendra Modi with Jafar Hassan, Prime Minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan (Image: X/@narendramodi)

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Why is Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Jordan significant?
 
In Amman on Monday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Jordanian King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein for a one-on-one meeting followed by delegation-level talks between the two sides. The Prime Minister landed in Amman, the capital of Jordan, on a two-day visit on Monday afternoon. In a special gesture, Modi was received by Jordan’s Prime Minister Jafar Hassan at the airport and accorded a ceremonial welcome. Jordan is the first leg of Modi’s four-day, three-nation tour, which will also take him to Ethiopia and Oman. On Tuesday, the Prime Minister and the King will address an India-Jordan business event, which will be attended by leading businesspeople from both countries. The Prime Minister will also interact with the Indian community in Jordan and, along with the Crown Prince, is scheduled to visit Petra, the historic city that shares ancient trade linkages with India, subject to weather conditions.
 
 
What defines the economic relationship between India and Jordan?
 
India and Jordan share strong economic ties, with New Delhi being the third-largest trading partner of Amman. Bilateral trade between the two countries is valued at $2.8 billion. Jordan is also a leading supplier of fertilisers to India, particularly phosphates and potash.

More From This Section

Pollution, Gurugram Pollution

Singapore High Commission issues advisory as Delhi-NCR enforces Grap-IV

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar offers support to Australia after terror attack in Sydney

Indian army in Sri Lanka

India winds up hospital in cyclone-hit Sri Lanka after successful mission

India Bangladesh, India, Bangladesh

Ties with Bangladesh 'not transient': Indian envoy after being summoned

Indian navy

Navy to commission second MH-60R helicopter squadron on Dec 17

Topics : Narendra Modi External Affairs Ministry Jordon bilateral ties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayUnemployment Rate in NovemberSHANTI BillMTNL's BKC Housing Block SaleBondi Beach ShootingDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon