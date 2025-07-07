PM Modi meets Presidents of Bolivia, Uruguay to boost trade, bolster ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Bolivian President Luis Alberto Arce Catacora and discussed ways to bolster cooperation in areas such as critical minerals, trade and investment, healthcare and space, among others.
In a social media post, Modi said he had a "fruitful meeting" with President Catacora on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.
He described Bolivia as a valued partner in Latin America and said that bilateral ties between the two countries have become much stronger in recent years.
"We talked about the need for improving and diversifying trade linkages on a priority basis. We discussed how we can collaborate in sectors such as digital technology, critical minerals, healthcare, space and more," Modi said.
In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the two leaders discussed cooperation in critical minerals, trade and commerce, digital public infrastructure & UPI, health and pharmaceuticals, traditional medicine, small & medium Industries, training, and capacity building.
Both leaders "recognised the potential for enhanced collaboration in the critical minerals sector and developing sustainable and mutually beneficial partnerships in the field," it said.
They reviewed bilateral cooperation and expressed satisfaction over the ongoing development cooperation between the two countries, including through Quick Impact Projects and capacity-building initiatives under the ITEC scholarship programmes, it added.
PM Modi conveyed his best wishes to the people and Government of Bolivia on the occasion of the country's bicentennial celebration, marking 200 years of independence on August 6, 2025.
He also expressed solidarity with the people of Bolivia in the wake of the severe flooding that occurred in March-April 2025 in Laz Paz and several other parts of the country. He congratulated Bolivia for joining the International Solar Alliance.
Separately, Prime Minister Modi met President Yamand Orsi of Uruguay on the sidelines of the BRICS summit and discussed ways to boost cooperation in areas such as trade, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, technology and defence.
"Close ties between our nations are important for the Global South. India is committed to doing everything possible to further deepen relations with Uruguay," Modi said.
The two leaders reviewed cooperation in the areas of digital collaboration, ICT, digital public infrastructure & UPI, defence, railways, health and pharmaceuticals, agriculture, energy, culture and people-to-people linkages, the MEA said in a statement.
A key area of discussion was strengthening bilateral trade and investment.
"Both sides expressed interest in the expansion of the India-MERCOSUR Preferential Trade Agreement, aiming to unlock greater economic potential and trade complementarities," it said.
Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude to President Orsi for the strong condemnation of the recent barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam and appreciated Uruguay's solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, the MEA said.
The meeting reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to develop a forward-looking bilateral partnership.
PM Modi also said that the rising popularity of Yoga in Uruguay is wonderful for boosting people-to-people ties.
