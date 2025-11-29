Saturday, November 29, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
INS Vikrant to take centrestage at Navy Day celebrations on Dec 3 in Kerala

INS Vikrant to take centrestage at Navy Day celebrations on Dec 3 in Kerala

President Droupadi Murmu will attend the event as the chief guest

INS Vikrant

Indian Navy's INS Vikrant (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

INS Vikrant would be the star attraction of the grand Indian Navy Operational Demonstration as part of the Navy Day celebrations here at Shangumugham on December 3.

President Droupadi Murmu will attend the event as the chief guest.

Naval sources said that India's premier aircraft carrier is now stationed near Sri Lanka and would be reaching Thiruvananthapuram in a couple of days.

India's full air and naval power would be on display during the demonstration, they said.

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi will host the event.

The celebrations will feature a series of naval exercise demonstrations, showcasing what the Navy describes as its "combat strength and capabilities.

 

First Published: Nov 29 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

