India-Russia looking at a raft of agreements during Putin's visit

India-Russia looking at a raft of agreements during Putin's visit

Russia and India are looking to deepen their defence cooperation, and expand trade ties, especially in 'national currencies'

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin has been keen that his country increase its imports from India. (Photo:PTI)

Archis Mohan New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be on a rare two-day ‘state visit’ to India on December 4 and 5 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, which will have Moscow and New Delhi sign a raft of agreements.
 
Putin visited India last in December 2021 for a ‘working’ visit, and most of his previous visits to India have either been ‘working’ or ‘official’ visits, but the forthcoming one significantly will be a ‘state’ visit.
 
Russia and India are looking to deepen their defence cooperation, and expand trade ties, especially in ‘national currencies’. Moscow has been working on reducing its non-tariff barriers to import more Indian agricultural produce, and pharmaceuticals. Putin had tasked Denis Manturov, the First Deputy Prime Minister and a co-chair of the India-Russia intergovernmental commission, to examine bilateral trade issues.
 
 
Despite US tariffs on India for its purchase of Russian oil, the two are also looking at strengthening energy cooperation, such as undertaking joint projects for the extraction of energy resources in the Russian Far East and on the Arctic shelves. Russia has offered India additional discounts for its procurement of crude oil, and dealings through newly formed companies and intermediaries. In recent weeks, India has reduced the volumes of Russian crude it purchased. Moscow also wants to expand Russia-India civil nuclear cooperation with Rosatom offering localisation of large- and small-scale nuclear power plant projects, especially small modular reactors in regions with limited grid infrastructure.
 
Also on the table are additional batches of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems from Russia, which India used with immense success during the Operation Sindoor. Three squadrons of S400 have already been delivered and the remaining two are expected to be sent by the middle of next year. The two could discuss the possibility of India buying at least two squadrons of the Su-57 fighter jets and discuss joint production of S-500 air defence systems.

Putin has been keen that his country increase its imports from India. In October, he instructed his cabinet ministers to explore ways to address New Delhi’s concerns on imbalance in Russia-India bilateral trade, bring down trade barriers to purchase Indian pharmaceuticals and agricultural produce and increase engagement with India’s private sector.
 
New Delhi is also keen to enhance Indian exports to Russia in sectors like pharmaceuticals, and textiles, which would also help correct the bilateral trade imbalance, which is heavily in Russia’s favour because of India’s import of Russian oil. Russia is India’s fourth-largest trading partner, while India is Russia’s second-largest.
 
In Moscow, announcing the dates for the much anticipated visit, the Kremlin said both sides are expected to adopt a joint statement and sign a “wide range of interdepartmental and business agreements” following talks between Modi and Putin. The two sides are also likely to focus on deepening cooperation in areas of civil nuclear energy.
 
In New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs said Putin’s visit “will provide an opportunity for the leadership of India and Russia to review progress in bilateral relations, set the vision for strengthening the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.” President Droupadi Murmu will also receive Putin and host a banquet in his honour.
 
The visit for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit comes in the context of India facing severe US tariffs for its purchase of Russian oil. Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been in touch since the White House announced the second set of tariffs, 25 per cent for its purchase of Russian oil, on India on August 6-7.
 
Putin and Modi spoke twice in August, and then later met in the Chinese city of Tianjin on August 31 on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. Their conversation, without any aides, for almost an hour in Putin’s armoured limousine was the highlight of that meeting.   
 
Announcing the visit, the Kremlin said, “The current international and regional issues will also feature prominently in the talks with the Indian delegation led by Prime Minister Modi.” Last week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India and Russia are looking at firming up a number of agreements, initiatives and projects to add more substance to the ties during President Putin's visit to New Delhi.
 
On Friday, as India and Russia announced Putin’s visit to New Delhi, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh that the “have been our friends through both fair and foul weather, and we are not going to sort of stop our defence cooperation with them anytime soon, but I do want to stress that India follows a policy of strategic autonomy.” At an event organised by an industry chamber, he said India was diversifying its suppliers. "But more than anything else we are trying to ensure that we increasingly do spend the bulk of our money within the country."
 
In recent months, India’s External Affairs Minister and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval have visited Moscow, while key Russian ministers have visited India. Apart from their phone conversations in 2025, Modi and Putin had four in 2024, two in 2023 and five in 2022, which diplomatic sources said underlines their mutual trust and rapport.
 
India-Russia bilateral trade in FY 2023-24 was $ 65.70 billion, with India’s exports at $ 4.26 billion and imports at $ USD 61.44 billion. “Our trade turnover with India is now around $63 billion. Do you realise what India's [population is]? One and a half billion people, while in Belarus there are 10 million. Our turnover with Belarus is $50 billion and with India [it is] $63 billion. This clearly does not correspond to our potential possibilities,” Putin said at a conference in October.

Vladimir Putin External Affairs & Defence Security News India Russia Trade ties

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

