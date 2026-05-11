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Rajnath Singh chairs Informal Group Meeting on evolving West Asia situation

The meeting was held to review the evolving situation in the region and discuss related matters

Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh chairs IGoM meet on West Asia crisis (Photo: X/@rajnathsingh)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 12:34 PM IST

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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday chaired a meeting of the Informal Empowered Group of Ministers (IGoM) constituted to monitor the situation in West Asia.

The meeting was held to review the evolving situation in the region and discuss related matters.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hyderabad called on every Indian citizen to join a collective movement for economic resilience amid rising global tension. Speaking against a backdrop of global supply chain disruptions and rising costs fueled by international conflicts, the Prime Minister framed the current crisis not just as a government challenge, but as a test of national character.

"Patriotism is not only about the willingness to sacrifice one's life on the border," the Prime Minister remarked. "In these times, it is about living responsibly and fulfilling our duties to the nation in our daily lives."

 
The Prime Minister's speech served as a tactical manual for "economic self-defence," urging citizens to change their consumption habits to protect the nation's financial health.

To combat the volatility of fuel prices, PM Modi urged a shift in how India moves. He urged citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using the metro and public transport wherever available, opting for car-pooling when private vehicles are necessary, preferring railway transport for the movement of goods, and increasing the use of electric vehicles wherever possible.

Reflecting on the efficiency gained during COVID-19, the PM called for a revival of virtual infrastructure to reduce the national carbon footprint and energy bill. In one of the most direct appeals of his tenure, PM Modi asked citizens to act as "guardians of the Rupee" by being mindful of foreign exchange outflows.

He appealed to citizens to help conserve foreign exchange reserves by avoiding unnecessary foreign travel, overseas vacations and foreign weddings, while encouraging people to choose domestic tourism and conduct celebrations within India. He also requested people to avoid non-essential gold purchases for one year to reduce pressure on foreign exchange outflows.

The Prime Minister encouraged citizens to prioritise Made-in-India and locally manufactured products, including daily-use items such as shoes, bags, and accessories. He also asked families to reduce edible oil consumption, stating that it would benefit both national economic health and personal health.

Addressing the farming community, PM Modi championed a transition to natural farming. By urging a 50% cut in chemical usage, he positioned the Indian farmer as a front-line soldier in the fight for environmental sustainability and economic independence.

The Prime Minister concluded by emphasising that while global winds may be turbulent, India's strength lies in the "micro-efforts" of its 1.4 billion people. The message was clear: the next chapter of India's growth will be written not just in policy documents, but in the choices made at the petrol pump, the jewellery store, and the dinner table.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Rajnath Singh Narendra Modi Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 12:34 PM IST

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