Rana's arrival at NIA HQ: Delhi JLN Metro Station's gate no 2 closed

Rana, 64, is a close associate of David Coleman Headley, also known as Daood Gilani and is one of the main conspirators in the 2008 attacks

26/11 Mumbai attacks

Tahawwur Rana is being brought to India on a special flight after the US Supreme Court rejected his final appeal against extradition.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Metro Station's gate number 2 has been closed and public movement around the area has been restricted as part of precautionary measures due to the expected arrival of key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks Tahawwur Hussain Rana at the NIA headquarters here once he lands in India on Thursday. 
Rana is being brought to India on a special flight after the US Supreme Court rejected his final appeal against extradition.
A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson said, "Gate No. 2 of the JLN Metro Station, the one closest to the NIA building, will remain closed as a precaution." The gate will remain closed till further orders from the Delhi Police, he also said.
 
However, metro train services will continue as usual and all other entry and exit points at the station will remain open for commuters, the spokesperson added. 
Rana, 64, is a close associate of David Coleman Headley, also known as Daood Gilani and is one of the main conspirators in the 2008 attacks. 
The Mumbai terror attacks on November 26, 2008 involved 10 Pakistani terrorists who carried out coordinated strikes at multiple locations -- including a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre -- after arriving in Mumbai via the Arabian Sea.
The assault lasted nearly 60 hours and claimed 166 lives. 

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

