Russia's Indian Ocean presence not significant, limited to exercises: MEA

Russia's Indian Ocean presence not significant, limited to exercises: MEA

MEA says US has significant presence in Indian Ocean via CMF, however Russia's role limited to joint exercises with partners

Photo: Shutterstock

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 6:51 AM IST

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday provided insights into the increasing presence of the US and Russia in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) in response to a question raised in the Rajya Sabha.

Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, stated that while the US has a significant presence in the IOR, both unilaterally and through constructs like the Combined Maritime Force (CMF), Russia's presence is not notable except for regular participation in exercises with like-minded partners.

Margherita said, "US presence has been significant in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) both unilaterally as well as through constructs such as the Combined Maritime Force (CMF). Russian presence in IOR has not been observed to be notable or significant other than participation in exercises with like-minded partners at regular intervals."

 

He further added that the presence of both countries in the IOR is consistent with the changing requirements of geopolitical situations, including the current security dynamics.

He further added that the presence of both countries in the IOR is consistent with the changing requirements of geopolitical situations, including the current security dynamics.

The minister highlighted the nature of bilateral and multilateral maritime exercises being conducted with both countries, aimed at enhancing information sharing, joint training, and operational coordination.

"The nature of the Bilateral and Multilateral exercises, being conducted with both countries, is to enhance information/knowledge sharing, joint training and operational coordination to enable collaborative efforts in tackling challenges to maritime security," Margherita said, citing examples such as Malabar, Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC), Sea Dragon, INDRA, MILAN, and Tiger Triumph.

Further, the Union minister emphasised that India's engagements with the US and Russia align with its strategic autonomy, as outlined in its Neighbourhood First, SAGAR, and MAHASAGAR policies.

"India, through its Neighbourhood First, SAGAR, and MAHASAGAR policies, is developing friendly and mutually beneficial relations with all like-minded countries in the Indo-Pacific," he said, highlighting the importance of a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based international order based on mutual respect and mutual interests.

Regarding India's Indo-Pacific strategy, Margherita stated that the government's policies are continuously evolving to safeguard national interests.

"Government of India's policies/strategies are continuously evolving, and we closely monitor developments in the region having a bearing on India's security and economic interests, and take all necessary measures to safeguard them," he said, emphasizing India's pragmatic approach to expanding its reach and range of activities in line with changing regional and international situations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

