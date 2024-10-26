Business Standard
Search ops carried out to trace accused in Gulmarg, Gagangir terror attacks

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha directed the police to tighten security measures

Representative Image

A search operation was carried out in Tangmarg and several parts of the Jammu and Kashmir as the Indian Army and Police instensified their searches to trace the accused in terror attacks in Gulmarg in Baramulla in north Kashmir and Gagangir in Ganderbal district of the union territory.

On October 24, two Army soldiers and two civilian porters were killed after terrorists attacked a military vehicle in Baramulla. Earlier on October 20, a doctor and six construction workers were killed when terrorists attacked a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Ganderbal district.

The terrorists struck as the labourers and other staff returned to their camp in Gund, Ganderbal. The incident raised serious concern as this was a targeted killing by the terrorists. The terrorists believed to be at least two, opened fire indiscriminately on a group of labourers, which included both local and non-local people.

 

On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha directed the police to tighten security measures around key infrastructure projects and construction camps in the union territories. He further directed a security audit of infrastructure projects, round-the-clock nakas at the strategic points, night patrolling and area domination.

L-G Sinha paid homage to the soldiers and porters killed in a terrorist attack in the Butapathri area of Gulmarg He laid a wreath and paid homage to Rifleman Jeevan Singh, Rifleman Kaisar Ahmad Shah, and defence porters Mushtaq Ahmad Chowdary and Zahoor Ahmad Mir, who laid down their lives for the country.

The Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) carried out a major operation in six districts of the Valley and caught recruiters linked to a terror outfit. The counterintelligence unit informed that the raids were conducted in districts including Srinagar, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Anantnag, Budgam, and Kulgam.

The officials said that they were able to dismantle a recruitment module of the newly formed terrorist organisation called "Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim" (TLM), which is said to be an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) that was being operated by a Pakistani terrorist handler known as Baba Hamas.

