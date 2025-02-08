Business Standard

Taiwan detects 11 Chinese aircraft, 8 vessels around its territory

In recent weeks, China has been visibly boosting its ability to invade Taiwanese beaches with innovative new naval equipment

Beijing has consistently expressed its goal of reunification with Taiwan, using diplomatic, economic, and military pressure.

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense reported that 11 Chinese military aircraft and 8 naval vessels were detected near the island until 6 am (UTC+8) on Saturday.

Of these, 9 aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern and southwestern parts of Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). The ministry also detected one Chinese balloon during this period.

"11 sorties of PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 out of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. 1 PRC balloon was detected during this timeframe," the MND said in its official statement.

 

In recent weeks, China has been visibly boosting its ability to invade Taiwanese beaches with innovative new naval equipment.

This includes the formal launching of an enormous landing helicopter assault (LHA) vessel, the likes of which no other navy in the world possesses, and the mass production of floating bridge docks to assist the unloading of ships during beach landings.

The Taiwan-China issue is a complex and longstanding geopolitical conflict centred on Taiwan's sovereignty. Taiwan, which is officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), operates its own government, military, and economy, functioning as a de facto independent state.

However, China considers Taiwan a breakaway province and insists on the "One China" policy, which asserts that there is only one China, with Beijing as its capital.

This has fuelled decades of tension, especially since the Chinese Civil War (1945-1949), when the ROC government retreated to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Beijing has consistently expressed its goal of reunification with Taiwan, using diplomatic, economic, and military pressure to isolate Taiwan internationally. Meanwhile, Taiwan, supported by a significant portion of its population, continues to maintain its independence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Taiwan China Military weapon Military drills

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

