Indian envoy, US lawmakers discuss trade, energy security amid tariff row

Indian envoy, US lawmakers discuss trade, energy security amid tariff row

The Indian ambassador met Senator Bill Hagerty and thanked him for consistent and strong support to the India-US partnership

India USA

The series of meetings comes amid strain in India-US relations after US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs totalling 50 per cent on India. This includes 25 per cent for New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil that will come into effect from August 2

Press Trust of India New York
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

Indian envoy Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Friday discussed mutually beneficial trade engagement and energy security with US lawmakers amid tariff tensions between Washington and New Delhi.

The Indian ambassador met Senator Bill Hagerty and thanked him for consistent and strong support to the India-US partnership.

Briefed him on continuing bilateral discussions for fair, balanced and mutually beneficial trade engagement, the Indian envoy posted on social media.

He also shared perspectives on India's energy security and the growing trade between India and the US in hydrocarbons with Senator Hagerty.

Kwatra also held a productive conversation with Congressman Greg Landsman and briefed him on developments in bilateral trade engagement.

 

Briefed him on recent developments in bilateral trade engagement and energy security, and the growing hydrocarbon partnership between our countries, he posted on social media.

Earlier, Kwatra met with Rep Josh Gottheimer, Ranking Member of the National Security Agency & Cyber Subcommittee, House Intelligence Committee, and discussed two-way trade in oil and gas and mutually beneficial trade ties.

Shared updates on the latest developments in bilateral energy cooperation, including two-way trade in oil and gas and balanced, fair and mutually beneficial trade ties, Kwatra posted on social media on Thursday.

Kwatra has met with 16 US lawmakers since August 9, as revealed by his social media posts.

The series of meetings comes amid strain in India-US relations after US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs totalling 50 per cent on India. This includes 25 per cent for New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil that will come into effect from August 27.

Defending its purchase of Russian crude oil, India has been maintaining that its energy procurement is driven by national interest and market dynamics.

India turned to purchasing Russian oil sold at a discount after Western countries imposed sanctions on Moscow and shunned its supplies over its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : US India relations United States tariff Indian oil import Russia India

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

