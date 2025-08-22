Friday, August 22, 2025 | 09:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India extends airspace ban on Pakistani aircraft until September 2025

India extends airspace ban on Pakistani aircraft until September 2025

The move comes a day after Pakistan announced a similar extension of its airspace restrictions on Indian aircraft

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

India first announced closure of civilian airways on May 1 at the start of tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours and has subsequently renewed it at regular intervals.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 9:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Friday issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) extending the closure of its airspace to Pakistani aircraft, including those operated, owned, or leased by Pakistani airlines, as well as military flights. The restriction is set to remain in place until September 23, reported Hindustan Times.
 
The move comes a day after Pakistan announced a similar extension of its airspace restrictions on Indian aircraft, also until September 23. The two countries have maintained reciprocal airspace bans since tensions escalated following the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April 2025.
 
India first announced closure of civilian airways on May 1 at the start of tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours and has subsequently renewed it at regular intervals. The most recent NOTAM was issued on July 23 for Pakistani aircraft and was set to expire on August 23.
 

More From This Section

modi, xi jinping, sco summit

PM Modi, Prez Putin among 20 world leaders to attend SCO summit: China

India USA

Indian envoy, US lawmakers discuss trade, energy security amid tariff row

USAID

No USAID funds used for voter turnout in India, govt tells Rajya Sabha

Russia, Russia flag

Russia's Indian Ocean presence not significant, limited to exercises: MEA

indiachina

Datanomics: Diplomatic thaw expected to bolster India-China tiespremium

Topics : India Pakistan relations Airspace BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 9:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon