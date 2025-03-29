Saturday, March 29, 2025 | 06:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Two naval ships on way to Myanmar, field hospital to be airlifted: MEA

Two naval ships on way to Myanmar, field hospital to be airlifted: MEA

Besides the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) being sent via aircraft, a field hospital with 118 members from Agra is expected to leave later on Saturday

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a briefing that two more Indian naval ships would follow under this humanitarian assistance operation. | Photo: X (@MEAIndia)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Intensifying its efforts for aiding relief and rescue work in earthquake-hit Myanmar under Operation Brahma', India has dispatched two naval ships to the neighbouring country while a field hospital is slated to be airlifted later on Saturday, the MEA said.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a briefing that two more Indian naval ships would follow under this humanitarian assistance operation.

Besides the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) being sent via aircraft, a field hospital with 118 members from Agra is expected to leave later on Saturday, he said.

Personnel of the federal disaster contingency force are being deployed under Operation Brahma, with quake rescue equipment such as strong concrete cutters, drill machines, hammers, plasma cutting machines etc to provide succour to the neighbouring country.

 

Commandant PK Tiwary of the 8th NDRF battalion based in Ghaziabad near Delhi is leading the Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team.

NDRF Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Mohsen Shahedi told reporters during a press conference organised by the external affairs ministry that the next 24-48 hours were "very crucial" for the force to get "gainfully engaged" and for their "active involvement" on the ground.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Railway station in Quetta, Balochistan

Top Baloch leader, workers survive suicide blast near protest site in Pak

Nepal Rally, Gyanendra Shah Supporters

Nepal crackdowns on pro-king activities; 51 monarchist leaders held

Yunus, Muhammad Yunus

Bangladesh benefits from ties with China, want it to enter new phase: Yunus

Sheikh Hasina

Case filed against ex-Bangladesh PM Hasina for plot to oust Yunus govt

PM Modi, Donald Trump

'PM Modi is a very smart man, India-US tariffs will work out well': Trump

Topics : Myanmar Disaster Earthquake

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 29 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOCSK vs RCB LIVE ScoreWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon