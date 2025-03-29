Saturday, March 29, 2025 | 03:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Nepal crackdowns on pro-king activities; 51 monarchist leaders held

Nepal crackdowns on pro-king activities; 51 monarchist leaders held

The chief coordinator of a pro-royalist movement, Nawaraj Subedi has been put under house arrest, and security agencies in Nepal

Nepal Rally, Gyanendra Shah Supporters

The Nepal cabinet meeting on Friday condemned the killings. | Representational

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Nepal police arrested a total of 51 people, including the senior vice-chairman of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party Rabindra Mishra, General Secretary Dhawal Sumsher Rana, pro-monarchy activists like Swagat Nepal, Shepherd Limbu and Santosh Tamang as well some other leaders for instigating violence during Friday's pro-monarchy demonstrations, Kathmandu Post reported. The curfew in certain parts of Kathmandu has been lifted since the violence broke out

The chief coordinator of a pro-royalist movement, Nawaraj Subedi has been put under house arrest, and security agencies in Nepal are searching of the 'chief commander' of the royalist movement, Durga Prasai.

"His mobile phone is switched off and we are trying to locate him," Kathmandu post reported, quoting a senior government official.

 

The government also decided to take all necessary steps to curb possible demonstrations and protests by pro-monarchy and pro-Hindu parties, a minister told the Post.

The Nepal cabinet meeting on Friday condemned the killings and discussed the "evolving security situation" following protests in the Tinkune area near Koteshwar, Kathmandu.

Also Read

Nepal Rally, Gyanendra Shah Supporters

Curfew lifted in east Kathmandu, over 100 pro-king protestors arrested

Nepal Rally, Gyanendra Shah

Army called as Kathmandu's pro-monarchy protests turns violent, killing one

KP Sharma Oli, Oli, Nepal PM

Pro-monarchists to intensify agitation to reinstate monarchy in Nepal

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister, in podcast with Lex Fridman

PM Modi's 38 foreign trips since 2022 cost nearly Rs 258 cr: Govt data

KP Sharma Oli, Oli, Nepal PM

Nepal's PM warns against forgetting monarchy's past 'autocratic rule'

"We had information that royalists would create a law and order situation on Friday," a senior security official said, according to the Kathmandu Post.

According to the Nepal government official, after the vandalism and killings, the public support for royalists have declined, and they expect "deep divisions" within pro-Hindu and pro-Monarchy groups.

The protests in Kathmandu had demanded the restoration of the monarchy and a "Hindu state." On March 9, they had welcomed Nepal's former King Gyanendra after he returned from Pokhara.

Besides the Rastriya Prajatantra Party, several pro-Hindu and pro-monarchy groups and organisations have formed an alliance led by Subedi. In the 1980s, he served as the chairman of the Rastriya Panchayat, legislative body during the partyless Panchayat system.

However, RPP has called the arrests as arbritary, and demanded the release of all people arrested.

"The arrests are arbitrary and we demand their immediate release," said Uddhav Raj Bhetuwal, head of the RPP's information and communication department.

According to Nepal's home ministry, nine government vehicles and six private vehicles were damaged, as well as 13 different buildings, houses, restaurants and public places were set on fire by royalist protesters during Friday's demonstrations. Additionally, two people, including a journalist died during Friday's protests.

The leaders of the protest have claimed that it was the security forces who "incited violence" by firing tear gas as the crowd built up. On the other hand, security officials have claimed that the violence started after protesters breached security barricades.

More From This Section

Yunus, Muhammad Yunus

Bangladesh benefits from ties with China, want it to enter new phase: Yunus

Sheikh Hasina

Case filed against ex-Bangladesh PM Hasina for plot to oust Yunus govt

PM Modi, Donald Trump

'PM Modi is a very smart man, India-US tariffs will work out well': Trump

Thailand Earthquake

Myanmar quake kills over 1,000; India, UN rush aid as toll expected to rise

India Humanitarian aid, Assistance, relief aid

India dispatches first tranche of humanitarian aid for people of Myanmar

Topics : Nepal security Kathmandu

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 29 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOCSK vs RCB LIVE ScoreWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon