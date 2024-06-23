Business Standard
Ukraine sends over 30 drones into Russia after brutal bombing of Kharkiv

One of the four aerial bombs hit a five-story residential building on Saturday afternoon, officials said. Regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said 41 people were still being treated for injuries

AP Kyiv
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2024 | 3:38 PM IST

Russian authorities said more than 30 drones were shot down over the country's western regions overnight into Sunday, just hours after a Russian bomb attack on Ukraine's second largest city of Kharkiv killed three people and left dozens in hospitals.
One of the four aerial bombs hit a five-story residential building on Saturday afternoon, officials said. Regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said 41 people were still being treated for injuries.
In a video address following the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Ukraine's partners to bolster its air defences.
Modern air defence systems for Ukraine such as Patriots, accelerated training of our pilots for F-16s, and most importantly, sufficient range for our weapons are truly necessary, he said.
 
Two people were wounded by falling debris when two Russian missiles were shot down over the Kyiv region overnight, Ukraine's air force commander Mykola Oleschuk said.
In Russia, air defence forces shot down 33 Ukrainian drones over the country's western Bryansk, Smolensk, Lipetsk and Tula regions, the Russian Ministry of Defence said. No casualties or damage were reported.
Regional Gov. Vadym Filashkin of Ukraine's partly occupied Donetsk region said that Russian attacks on Saturday killed two people and wounded four.

First Published: Jun 23 2024 | 3:38 PM IST

