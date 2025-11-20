Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 09:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US approves sale of Javelin Missile, Excalibur Projectiles worth $92.8 mn

Under the agreement, the US will provide 100 FGM-148 Javelin missiles, one Javelin missile for testing, 25 Javelin launcher units, and 216 M982A1 Excalibur artillery shells

The Excalibur Projectile is a GPS-guided artillery shell fired from large guns like howitzers. Photo: RTX

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

The US on Wednesday (local time) approved the sale of Javelin Missile System, Excalibur Projectiles and related equipment worth $92.8 million to India, according to a statement released by the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency.
 
While the Javelin Missile System is worth $45.7 million, the estimated cost of Excalibur Projectiles is $47.1 million. In its statement, the agency said, "The proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the US by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defence partner, which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions."
 

What’s included in the package

Under the agreement, the US will provide 100 FGM-148 Javelin missiles, one Javelin missile for testing, and 25 Javelin launcher units (either LwCLU or Block 1 CLU). The package will also include training systems, practice rounds, batteries, technical manuals, maintenance support, spare parts, security checks, system testing, technical assistance, tool kits, training programs, launcher refurbishment services, and other logistical and program support. 
 
Alongside, the US will also supply up to 216 M982A1 Excalibur artillery shells. This package will also include related equipment such as fire control systems, primers, propellant charges, technical help, repair services, technical data, and other support.

'Sale will boost India's capability to handle threats'

The US said the proposed sale will improve India’s capability to meet current and future threats, strengthen its defence and deter regional threats. "India will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces," it added.
 
The main contractors for the javelin missile deal will be the RTX and Lockheed Martin Javelin Joint Venture, based in Orlando, Florida, and Tucson, Arizona. At the same time, the principal contractor for Excalibur projectiles will be Arlington-based RTX Corporation.

What are Javelin missiles and Excalibur shells?

The Javelin Missile System is a portable, shoulder-launched weapon used mainly to destroy tanks, armoured vehicles, and fortified positions. It uses a 'fire-and-forget' guidance system, meaning the soldier can move to safety immediately after firing because the missile guides itself using infrared technology. It is easy to carry, can be operated by two soldiers, and is highly accurate against ground targets.
 
Meanwhile, the Excalibur Projectile is a GPS-guided artillery shell fired from large guns like howitzers. Unlike traditional shells, it can hit targets with very high precision, even at long distances, which reduces accidental damage and saves ammunition. Along with India, several other nations, including Sweden, Canada, Australia, Jordan, Spain and the Netherlands have chosen the Excalibur precision-guided projectile to address their security interests.

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

