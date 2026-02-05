Delhi AQI today: Air quality improves slightly but remains 'poor'

The national capital recorded a slight improvement in air quality on Thursday morning, though pollution levels continued to remain a concern. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 271 at 8 am, placing Delhi in the ‘poor’ category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Anand Vihar monitoring station had an AQI of 327 at the same time, remaining in the ‘very poor’ levels.

Monitoring data showed that 18 stations recorded ‘very poor’ air quality, another 18 stations remained in the ‘poor’ category, while only three stations reported ‘moderate’ air quality levels. The marginal improvement came a day after Delhi’s AQI crossed 312 on Wednesday, slipping into the ‘very poor’ range.

Despite the dip in pollution levels, a thin layer of smog persisted in several parts of the city during the morning hours. Among the worst-affected areas were:

Vivek Vihar: 343

Ashok Vihar: 320

Rohini: 322

RK Puram: 314

Dwarka Sector 8: 328

Patparganj: 307

Bawana: 306

As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, while readings above 300 indicate ‘very poor’ air quality.

Delhi weather today

ALSO READ: Weather update: Fog, cold wave in North India; rain, snow likely in hills Weather conditions may offer limited relief, with the city waking up to a slightly warmer morning on Thursday as the minimum temperature settled at 10.2 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate fog for Thursday, followed by shallow fog on Friday and Saturday.

Residents across the national capital experienced reduced visibility during the early morning hours due to moderate fog. While no rainfall warning has been issued for Delhi on February 5, the IMD has cautioned that fog is likely to persist during the night and early morning hours over the next few days.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 21 and 23 degrees Celsius, close to the seasonal average. Sustained surface winds with speeds of 10–20 kmph are also likely during the day, which may help in the gradual dispersion of pollutants.