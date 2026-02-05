No more jet lag? Scientists make pill to reset body's internal clock fast

Jet lag, the groggy, out-of-sync feeling after a long flight, happens because the body’s internal clock struggles to keep up with sudden time changes. Now, researchers report a potential shortcut to fix this problem, which usually takes days for recovery.

A new study titled A Period1 inducer specifically advances circadian clock in mice, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, shows that an experimental oral compound, Mic-628, was able to reliably push the internal clock forward in mice and significantly speed up recovery from jet lag

What is the internal clock, and why does it matter so much

The internal clock, or circadian rhythm, is a built-in 24-hour timing system that synchronises sleep, alertness, hormones, digestion, metabolism, and even body temperature. It explains why most people feel sleepy at night and alert during the day.

Problems arise when the external world changes faster than this internal clock can adjust. Long-haul travel, night-shift work, irregular sleep schedules, and even late-night screen use can throw the system out of sync. The result is jet lag or circadian misalignment, marked by poor sleep, fatigue, brain fog , and reduced performance.

Why light therapy and melatonin are not always enough

Light is the strongest signal for resetting the circadian clock, which is why bright-light exposure and melatonin supplements are commonly advised. However, the study notes that timing is critical. Light at the wrong time can shift the clock in the opposite direction, and individual responses vary widely.

What is Mic-628, and how does it reset the body clock

Mic-628 is an experimental oral compound designed to act directly on the molecular machinery of the circadian clock.

According to the study, it works by activating a key clock gene called Period1 (Per1). Under normal conditions, a protein known as CRY1 suppresses this gene. Mic-628 binds to CRY1, lifting that suppression and allowing Per1 to switch on.

The result is a forward shift of the circadian clock, not only in the brain’s master clock but also in peripheral clocks found throughout the body.

In mouse experiments, a single dose of Mic-628 advanced circadian timing regardless of when it was administered and realigned circadian rhythms in about four days, compared with seven days in untreated mice. This marks a major departure from light therapy or melatonin, where timing often determines success or failure.

This “time-independent” action means the compound produces a stable, one-directional advance of the body clock. Such an effect has been difficult to achieve with existing methods and is particularly relevant for eastward travel and night-shift schedules, which are notoriously hard for the body to adapt to.

If future studies confirm safety and effectiveness in humans, such compounds could potentially help people struggling with jet lag, shift-work sleep disorder and other circadian rhythm-related conditions.