Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India involved in resolution of Russia-Ukraine conflict: FS Misri

India involved in resolution of Russia-Ukraine conflict: FS Misri

This is not something that is going to have an outcome in the present stage because there is still quite a bit of work that remains to be done, Misri said in response to a question

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

This is not something that is going to have an outcome in the present stage because there is still quite a bit of work that remains to be done, Misri said in response to a question (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2024 | 1:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is involved in a set of ongoing conversations with interlocutors on all sides to find a way to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict, a top Indian diplomat said on Sunday, noting that there is still quite a bit of work remaining to be done.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the people see value in India's engagement in these conversations.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"We are involved in a set of ongoing conversations with interlocutors on all sides. Obviously, the people see value in India's engagement in these conversations, and we are able to talk to multiple interlocutors, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told reporters in New York during a special briefing on the first day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day visit to the US.
 
This is not something that is going to have an outcome in the present stage because there is still quite a bit of work that remains to be done, Misri said in response to a question.
At the moment, these are very important conversations that are going on with multiple people on all sides of this conflict, he added.
Prime Minister Modi on August 23 visited Ukraine and conveyed to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that both Ukraine and Russia should sit together without wasting time to end the ongoing war and that India was ready to play an "active role" to restore peace in the region.
His nearly nine-hour visit to Ukraine, the first by an Indian prime minister since its independence in 1991, came six weeks after he held summit talks with President Vladimir Putin that triggered anguish in some Western countries.

More From This Section

modi biden

PM Modi holds talks with Biden; exchanges views on Indo-Pacific and beyond

G7| Arunish Chawla

India takes part in global G7 ministers' meeting on culture in Italy

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

India, US to elevate support to build global clean energy supply chains: WH

India, US, Prime minister Modi, US President Joe Biden

PM Modi, US President Biden meet before Quad summit, discuss global issues

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi arrives in US on three-day visit, to attend Quad summit on Day 1

In his talks with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Modi said India was on the side of peace since the beginning of the conflict and he would even like to contribute personally to a peaceful resolution of the crisis.
In response to another question, Misri said Bangladesh also figured in the discussions that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in his bilateral and multilateral meetings.
There was an exchange of views with regard to the situation there, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy hopes for quick US action after strikes on Russian arms depots

Telegram

Ukraine restricts use of Telegram amid Russian surveillance concerns

Ursula von der Leyen, Ursula, von der Leyen, Leyen

EU chief travels to Kyiv with promise of fresh energy funds for Ukraine

Telegram

Ukraine bans Telegram app on state-issued devices due to Russian threat

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Ukraine 'victory plan' depends on quick decisions by allies: Zelenskyy

Topics : Narendra Modi Vladimir Putin Russia Ukraine Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2024 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon