Vicious cycle of attack and counter-attack to lead nowhere: UNGA president

"I expect that the Iranian authorities will honour their word that by their action today, the matter can be deemed concluded," he added | Photo: The United Nations official website

United Nations General Assembly President Dennis Francis said while expressing deep concerns on Sunday in response to the Iran's attack on Israel, that this vicious cycle of attack and counter-attack will lead nowhere, but inevitably, to more death, suffering and misery.

Francis said in a press release, "I am deeply concerned about the unfolding situation in the Middle East, involving the launch by Iran of drones and missiles against Israel."

"The Iranians have explained their action in the context of Article 51 of the UN Charter, following the recent Israeli attack on the Iranian Embassy in Damascus," the release added.







I strongly call upon all parties to exercise the utmost restraint to avoid further escalation of tension in the region.



This is a moment that calls for wise and prudent judgement.



The Iranian response compounds the already tense and delicate peace and security situation in the Middle East.

Futher, UNGA president said, "I strongly call upon all parties to exercise the utmost restraint to avoid further escalation of tension in the region. This is a moment that calls for wise and prudent judgement, in which the risks and extended risks are very carefully considered."



"I expect that the Iranian authorities will honour their word that by their action today, the matter can be deemed concluded," he added.

Dennis Francis affirmed after Iran launched a retaliatory attack on Israel with hundreds of drones, and missiles that, "A vicious cycle of attack and counter-attack will lead to nowhere, but inevitably, to more death, suffering and misery."

"Dialogue and diplomacy represent the sole path to peacefully resolve differences," emphasized UNGA President.

Iran came out and attacked Israel in retaliation on Saturday in response to an attack on its consulate in Syria, saying that the "matter can be deemed concluded" by attacking with more than 200 projectiles, including dozens of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones.

Following the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held talks with US President Joe Biden, following meetings with the Security Cabinet and the War Cabinet.

However, in a stern warning to Israel's closest ally, Iran asked the US to stay away from the ongoing conflict with Israel, adding that its response would be more severe if Israel made 'another mistake."

"Conducted on the strength of Article 51 of the UN Charter about legitimate defence, Iran's military action was in response to the Zionist regime's aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus. The matter can be deemed concluded," Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York posted on X."

"However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran's response will be considerably more severe. It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the U.S. MUST STAY AWAY!!," it added.

US forces have been shooting down drones launched by Iran towards Israel, a defence official told reporters on Sunday.