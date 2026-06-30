Future wars will demand joint, integrated ops: General Upendra Dwivedi

In future, wars will be more joint, integrated and theatre-oriented, therefore the armed forces' direction is clear "to see together, take decisions together and take actions together", outgoing Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi said on Tuesday.

Gen Dwivedi, an accomplished military leader with over 40 years of service who retires on Tuesday, was accorded a guard of honour as part of a ceremonial farewell held on the lawns of the South Block.

In his remarks to the media on the sidelines of the event, Gen Diwedi said, "Today, as I complete my tenure as the Chief of the Army Staff, I feel a sense of deep gratitude, pride and satisfaction." Gen Dwivedi took over as the 30th Chief of the Army Staff in June 2024.

"The journey from Sainik School till now has been incredible. To serve the Indian Army for over four decades has been the greatest fortune in my life," he said.

The Indian Army draws its strength "not from one individual, but from its soldiers, commanders, veterans, families, and the unshakeable faith of the country's citizens", the outgoing Army chief said.

"I offer my gratitude to the fallen heroes of our Army," he said.

Prior to the farewell ceremony, the Army chief visited the National War Memorial where he laid a wreath to honour the country's bravehearts.

He told reporters that in the past two years, the Indian Army has maintained its operational readiness in a progressive manner on all fronts.

On the northern border, under Operation Snow Leopard, "our deployment is firm and vigilant", he said.

"On the western border too, the Army has done its duty with complete seriousness and readiness. Operation Sindoor is a burning example," he asserted.

The Army chief underlined that by working for national security with responsibility, the armed forces have "defined a new normal".

During Operation Sindoor in May 2025 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, all three services of the armed forces worked with jointness and integration, Gen Diwedi said.

"The coordination among the three services got strengthened. The Army, the Navy and the Indian Air Force worked together with shared thinking and integration," he said.

"In future, wars will be more joint, integrated and theatre-oriented. So, our direction is clear to see together, make decisions together and take actions together," he said.

An alumnus of the Sainik School in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, Gen Dwivedi was commissioned into the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles in 1984.

The general officer has a unique distinction of balanced command as well as staff exposure across Northern, Eastern and Western theatres, in varied operational environments.

"Our unwavering soldiers remain steadfast in mountains, deserts, glaciers, jungles and inhospitable border areas in defence of the nation," he said.

The outgoing Army chief asserted that for any commander, "his strengths are his soldiers, whose commitment, bravery and discipline are the identity of the Indian Army".

The brave soldiers of the Army have played key roles in counter-terrorism operations, he said.

From deployment in UN troops to taking part in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, Indian soldiers have kept the country's flag flying high, be it the dense jungles of Congo or the quake-hit land of Venezuela, Gen Dwivedi said.