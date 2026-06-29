Monday, June 29, 2026 | 07:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi meets Mauritius counterpart, reviews bilateral cooperation

PM Modi meets Mauritius counterpart, reviews bilateral cooperation

The two leaders discussed the way ahead with regard to sectors such as capacity building, skilling, defence, energy and cyber security

Narendra Modi, Navinchandra Ramgoolam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam | Image: X@narendramodi

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 7:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam on the sidelines of Seychelles' Golden Jubilee National Day celebrations and the two leaders discussed various aspects of bilateral cooperation.

The two leaders discussed the way ahead with regard to sectors such as capacity building, skilling, defence, energy and cyber security.

This was Prime Minister Modi's fourth meeting with Prime Minister Ramgoolam since the latter took office in November 2024.

The two leaders discussed the ongoing cooperation between India and Mauritius. They further reviewed the progress made in the implementation of the Special Economic Package extended by India.

 

Prime Minister Modi underscored the importance attached by India to the development and progress of Mauritius, noting that the ongoing bilateral projects will contribute to Mauritius's healthcare, connectivity, sustainable development and blue economy.

Also Read

pm modi

India, Seychelles unveil 19 outcomes to deepen maritime, defence ties

'Grateful': PM Modi thanks citizens for supporting call for austerity push

'Grateful': PM Modi thanks citizens for supporting call for austerity push

In this screengrab from a video posted on June 28, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Seychelles National Assembly Speaker Hon. Azarel Ernesta, in Seychelles. (@NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo)

Seychelles, India seek a world where development is more inclusive: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Seychelles President Patrick Herminie

Seychelles confers honorary 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' title on PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a joint press meet with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie, unseen, in Seychelles. (@NarendraModi/Yt via PTI Photo)

We want to make Indian Ocean an 'Ocean of Opportunity': Modi in Seychelles

The two Prime Ministers agreed on the significance of the India-Mauritius Enhanced Strategic Partnership, under India's Vision MAHASAGAR and Neighbourhood First policy, and their shared commitment to the Global South.

The leaders reaffirmed to continue working closely for mutual growth and for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region.

"Had an excellent meeting with Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, the Prime Minister of Mauritius. We met at the start of the year during the AI Summit and now we have the chance to meet in Seychelles. We discussed ways to strengthen the India-Mauritius partnership. The progress being made across every area of our Enhanced Strategic Partnership is a matter of satisfaction for us. A number of projects are being implemented under our Special Economic Package. We also discussed the way ahead with regard to sectors such as capacity building, skilling, defence, energy, cyber security and more," PM Modi said in a post on X.

During his visit Seychelles, PM Modi also met Bernard Georges, Leader of the Opposition in the country's National Assembly.

"Had a good meeting with Mr. Bernard Georges, Leader of the Opposition in the Seychelles National Assembly. Discussed various subjects relating to the India-Seychelles partnership. Expressed gratitude for his warm remarks at the National Assembly earlier today, after my address. Glad to see the India-Seychelles relations having broad support across all sections of society in Seychelles," he said in a post on X.

Earlier, PM Modi held talks with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie at the State House in Victoria, Mahe.

The talks covered the full spectrum of bilateral relations, with the leaders agreeing to further strengthen cooperation in health, education, capacity building, digital transformation, sustainable development, social infrastructure, renewable energy, maritime security and defence. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments, including challenges in the Indian Ocean region, such as illegal fishing, drug trafficking and piracy.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction at the progress made in the implementation of projects and initiatives under the Special Economic Package announced by India. Prime Minister reaffirmed India's commitment to supporting the development priorities of Seychelles and to further deepen the close and enduring partnership between the two countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indian passport

Can govt issue passport to a non-Indian? A look at the legal provisionspremium

Randhir Jaiswal, Randhir

MEA rejects Pakistan's allegations over Karachi Rangers base attack

Private sector key to India-US AI, critical minerals push: MEA official

Private sector key to India-US AI, critical minerals push: MEA official

Narendra Modi, Seychelles, Patrick Herminie, National Day, India-Seychelles relations

PM Modi arrives in Seychelles, hands over 'Made in India' patrol vessel

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships

Indian Coast Guard commissions new fast patrol vessel ICGS Akshay in Goa

Topics : Narendra Modi India mauritius ties India-Mauritius relations India-Mauritius Mauritius

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday todayGoldman Sachs Forecast on India GDPHighest FD Rates in June 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayIran on Strait of Hormuz IRE vs IND 1st T20FIFA World Cup 2026 June 26 MatchesEPFO Service Down DateMaruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift