We support efforts for peaceful conflict resolution: PM Modi to Zelenskyy

While discussing the ongoing conflict with him in a telephonic conversation, Modi reiterated India's people-centric approach and called for dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward

PM Modi held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during G-7 Summit in Japan

Zelenskyy appreciated India's continued humanitarian assistance for the people of Ukraine, a statement said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 8:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and asserted that India supports all efforts for an early and peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
While discussing the ongoing conflict with him in a telephonic conversation, Modi reiterated India's people-centric approach and called for dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward, a stand he conveyed to Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in the day as well.
"Had a good conversation with President @ZelenskyyUa on strengthening the India-Ukraine partnership. Conveyed India's consistent support for all efforts for peace and bringing an early end to the ongoing conflict. India will continue to provide humanitarian assistance guided by our people-centric approach," Modi said on X.
He spoke to Putin on Wednesday and also congratulated him on his re-election.
Zelenskyy appreciated India's continued humanitarian assistance for the people of Ukraine, a statement said, as the two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen their bilateral partnership in various spheres.

Topics : Narendra Modi Ukraine Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 8:11 PM IST

