Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / WHO chief warns of imminent famine in North Gaza, calls to scale up efforts

WHO chief warns of imminent famine in North Gaza, calls to scale up efforts

He gave a call for an immediate scale-up and safe access for humanitarian aid, primarily food and medicines to tackle severe malnutrition

WHO, World Health Organization

Since the start of the conflict in West Asia, Gaza has seen a rise in humanitarian crises. | Photo: Reuters

ANI Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 4:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

WHO's Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that Northern Gaza is on the brink of facing an imminent famine if interventions regarding humanitarian aid are not made within days in the area.

Expressing distress on X, he wrote, "Deeply alarming- @theIPCinfo warns there is a strong likelihood that famine in northern #Gaza is imminent"

He gave a call for an immediate scale-up and safe access for humanitarian aid, primarily food and medicines to tackle severe malnutrition.

Sharing the IPC Report by the Famine Review Committee (FRC), the Director-General of WHO gave a call for collective global action.

The report, which was published on November 8 expressed concern about an imminent and substantial likelihood of famine occurring, due to the rapidly deteriorating situation in the Gaza Strip.

 

Various observations were made by the report. It noted that according to OCHA data, the number of aid shipments being let into the Gaza Strip is lower now than at any time since October 2023.

More From This Section

Army, Soilder, Commando

Defence forces seek green nod for ammunition storage expansion in Ladakh

Shigeru Ishiba, Shigeru, Ishiba, Japan PM

Japan vows military buildup, deeper ties with US as regional tension rises

Pakistan Train

'Suicide bomb' blast at Pakistan railway station: Death toll jumps to 24

Justin Trudeau, Canada PM

Many Khalistan supporters in Canada, they don't represent Sikhs: Trudeau

India-Australia

Third India-Australia Joint Military Exercise begins in Maharashtra

The WFP market monitoring report for the second half of October indicates that the average number of trucks entering the Gaza Strip fell to just 58 per day, the lowest level since November 2023.

It was also noted that the price of basic commodities like cooking fuel grew by leaps, even in th black market. Concurrent with the extremely high and increasing prices of essential items has been the total collapse of livelihoods to be able to purchase or barter for food and other basic needs.

In a significant observation, the report stated, "It is already abundantly clear that the worst-case scenario developed by the analysis team is now playing out in areas of the northern Gaza Strip".

"It can therefore be assumed that starvation, malnutrition, and excess mortality due to malnutrition and disease, are rapidly increasing in these areas. Famine thresholds may have already been crossed or else will be in the near future", the report remarked.

Since the start of the conflict in West Asia, Gaza has seen a rise in humanitarian crises.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

War, Israel-Gaza war

Israel Defence Forces to open Kissufim crossing to facilitate aid in Gaza

Israel strike

Israeli strike kills 20 in north Gaza, where Palestinians are without food

War, Israel-Gaza war

Israeli airstrike kills 20 people in North Gaza, say Palestinian officials

Gaza conflict, Hamas, Israel, Palestine

Israel terminates agreement with UNRWA, agency providing aid in Gaza

Israel Flag, Israel

Israeli forces capture senior Hezbollah operative in north Lebanon

Topics : Gaza conflict Israel-Palestine Famine WHO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon