Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

Aditya Birla Health Insurance launches a new product 'Activ One'

Funds earned on Health Returns can be used for payment of renewal premium and other non-medical expenses, out-patient expenses, etc

Health Insurance

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 7:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Aditya Birla Health Insurance on Thursday announced the launch of a new product – ‘Activ One’. The product features ‘100 per cent Health Returns’, which enable policyholders to earn back their premium up to 100 per cent.

The product offers wide-ranging features including coverage for live-in partners under the policy. The policy offers chronic care cover which provides Day 1 cover to people with several chronic conditions such as asthma, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, obesity and coronary artery disease.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The key features of the product include 100 per cent Health Returns, unlimited refill up to base sum insured during a policy year, increase in sum insured by up to six times by the sixth year of the policy, no caps on room rent, intensive care unit (ICU) charges, etc., and coverage for all listed non-medical expenses related to hospitalisation.

It also features a Health Returns feature which enables policyholders to earn back their premium (up to 100 per cent Health Returns) which can be accrued on the basis of Healthy Heart Score, the fitness assessment result, and the number of ‘Active Dayz’ recorded on a monthly basis.

Funds earned on Health Returns can be used for payment of renewal premium and other non-medical expenses, out-patient expenses, etc.

Also Read

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

Aditya Birla Group to launch branded jewellery retail business in India

Aditya Birla Capital Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 51% YoY to Rs 648 cr

Aditya L-1 mission accomplished: Satellite separates from launch vehicle

Aditya Birla Group expands its portfolio, adds four restaurant brands

LIC exploring possibility of setting up fintech arm says, Chairman Mohanty

PSU insurers' stocks surge on attractive valuation, RBI's risk weight norms

High-value insurance policies in the slow lane after tax overhaul

Niva Bupa seeks to have gross written premium of Rs 10,000 cr by FY27

Reflects success: MoHRE as over 6.6 mn subscribe to Unemployment Insurance

Topics : Aditya Birla Health Insurance Health Insurance Insurance industry

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 7:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyBank holidays in DecemberIPL media rightsGold-Silver Price TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon