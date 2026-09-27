Sunday, September 27, 2026 | 02:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Insurance / LIC left with two serving MDs as Dinesh Pant joins Irdai as actuary member

LIC left with two serving MDs as Dinesh Pant joins Irdai as actuary member

Dinesh Pant has been appointed whole-time director, actuary, at Irdai, reducing the number of serving managing directors at LIC to two

Life Insurance Corporation, LIC

LIC is the largest life insurer in the country, with total premium income of ₹5.36 trillion in FY26 and assets under management (AUM) of ₹57.29 trillion

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the Union government grants voluntary retirement of services (VRS) to Dinesh Pant, managing director (MD) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the number of serving MDs in the company has fallen to two.
 
The state-owned insurance giant has four MD posts, apart from the managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) post.
 
Pant has been appointed whole-time director, actuary, at the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), leaving one of the MD positions vacant. Earlier, one of the MDs, Sat Pal Bhanoo, retired on 31, 2025, and that position has been vacant since.
 
Currently, apart from MD & CEO R Doraiswamy, the insurer has two MDs — Ratnakar Patnaik and R Chander — leaving key decision-making to three senior executives.
 
 
Irdai currently has four whole-time members — Swaminathan Iyer, member, life; Deepak Sood, member, non-life; Girija Subramanian, member, distribution; and Rajay Sinha, member, finance — apart from Ajay Seth as chairman. Pant will take charge as member, actuary, becoming the fifth member.

Also Read

Dinesh Pant

Govt approves voluntary retirement of LIC Managing Director Dinesh Pant

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities is bullish on LIC and Axis Bank.

LIC, Axis Bank: Kotak Securities explains why they prefer these 2 stocks

ICICI Prudent Fund

ICICI Pru MF, SBI MF corner more than half of LIC's ₹31,552 crore OFSpremium

Life Insurance Corporation

ICICI Pru MF, SBI MF corner half of LIC's ₹31,552 crore OFS in August

RBI approves LIC to acquire up to 9.99% stake in ICICI Bank

RBI approves LIC to acquire up to 9.99% stake in ICICI Bank within a year

 
During the earnings media call after the Q1 FY27 results, Doraiswamy said, “We have taken up the vacancies with the government and expect them to be filled soon.”
 
According to the LIC Act, four is the maximum strength of MDs allowed; however, it is not mandatory to have all vacancies filled at all times. Also, in October 2025, the government opened one MD post in the insurer to eligible candidates from both the private and public sectors.
 
LIC is the largest life insurer in the country, with total premium income of ₹5.36 trillion in FY26 and assets under management (AUM) of ₹57.29 trillion.  
Incidentally, the body that selects board members in state-owned banks, insurance companies and other financial institutions is headless for close to three months.
 
The chairman post in the Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) has been vacant since Bhanu Pratap Sharma’s term ended in June this year. Also, several vacancies have existed in the non-government members' posts since June 30. At present, there are only three members for selection of board members in public sector insurers – department of financial services secretary Sanjay Lohiya, Irdai chairman Ajay Seth and K. Moses Chalai, Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises, Ministry of Finance .
 
The FSIB came into effect on July 01, 2022, for the purpose of recommending persons for appointment as whole-time directors and non-executive chairpersons on the Boards of financial services institutions. 
 

More From This Section

PB FINTECH

Irdai's proposed commission cuts threaten PB Fintech's online economics

life insurance

Irdai commission caps may weigh on insurance fee income of banks, NBFCs

PB FINTECH

PB Fintech may explore new business options after Irdai commission cutspremium

irdai, insurance, nbfc, life insurance

Irdai's proposed distribution reforms may disrupt insurance growthpremium

IRDAI

Insurance distributors bleed as Irdai proposes sharp commission cuts

Topics : LIC Life Insurance Corporation of India LIC Life Insurance Corporation

Buzzing :

Asian Games 2026 LIVEAsian Games 2026 Medal TallyCJP on Gyanesh KumarNEET PG Result OutNSE Share PriceBank Bank strikeStock Market CrashNSE stock listingInsurance Stock Crash Today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 27 2026 | 1:03 PM IST