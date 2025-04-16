Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 07:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
High premiums, low funds key barriers to buying health, term insurance

High premiums, low funds key barriers to buying health, term insurance

About 20 per cent of the respondents said they do not fully understand health insurance, and 18 per cent saw buying it as a cumbersome process

insurance plans

When it comes to term insurance, nearly 48 per cent of respondents are still uninformed about the benefits and only 9.6 per cent of the respondents own it

Aathira Varier
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

A survey of nearly 4,000 individuals conducted by India’s leading insurance aggregator, Policybazaar, revealed that 31 per cent of respondents cited high premiums and 26 per cent pointed to insufficient funds as the primary reasons for not purchasing health insurance.
 
According to the How India Buys Insurance report, about 83 per cent of the respondents surveyed said they are aware of the need for a health insurance policy, but only 19 per cent actually own a policy — showing a gap between intent and ownership. While there is an increase in inclination towards health insurance, 30 per cent of the respondents neither own a health insurance policy nor intend to buy it in the future.
 
 
Lack of funds and trouble understanding products were cited as the major deterrents to buying a health insurance policy, according to the report. About 20 per cent of the respondents said they do not fully understand health insurance, and 18 per cent saw buying it as a cumbersome process.
 
When it comes to term insurance, nearly 48 per cent of respondents are still uninformed about the benefits and only 9.6 per cent of the respondents own it. However, there is a growing interest in the product among customers, the survey noted. Limited understanding of personal finance is a key reason behind the lack of term insurance adoption.
 
Lack of sufficient funds is a concern with term insurance as well, with 35 per cent citing it as a reason, while 27 per cent found high premiums to be a deterrent. Meanwhile, 48 per cent cited product and process complexity as restraining the purchase of a term insurance policy.

Topics : insurance premium Insurance claims insurance cover

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

