Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 08:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Insurance / Life Insurance Council to spend ₹160 cr yearly on awareness drive

Life Insurance Council to spend ₹160 cr yearly on awareness drive

The three-year campaign aims to bridge the protection gap and improve life insurance penetration, which fell to 2.8 per cent in FY24 despite industry premium growth

term life insurance plan

Life insurance penetration declined to 2.8 per cent in FY24 from 3 per cent in FY23. | File Image

Aathira Varier
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Life Insurance Council on Wednesday launched the next phase of its nationwide campaign ‘Sabse Pehle Life Insurance’ aimed at increasing insurance awareness and, consequently, life insurance penetration in the country. The council plans to spend up to ₹160 crore annually for the next three years on this initiative. 
 
“We have planned to spend ₹150 crore to ₹160 crore every year for the next three years. The contribution of the companies is based on the annualised premium equivalent (APE). Going forward, as the volume keeps growing, the money available will keep on going up,” said Kamlesh Rao, managing director and chief executive officer, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance.
 
 
“The campaign is planned as a year-long initiative to drive behavioural change among consumers and increase awareness and penetration of life insurance solutions,” the council said in a statement.  
 
Life insurance penetration was down at 2.8 per cent in 2023-24 (FY24) from 3 per cent in FY23. 

Also Read

PremiumHDFC Bank

RBI circular overhang weighs on the HDB Financial Services valuation

PremiumHDFC Life CEO Vibha Padalkar

We should end Q4FY25 on a robust note: HDFC Life MD & CEO Vibha Padalkar

HDFC Life

HDFC Life's Q3 FY25 results: Net profit rises 13.6% to Rs 414.9 crore

WhatsApp

WhatsApp shifts to per-message billing for businesses from per-conversation

By 2030, the brand aims to be operational in 1,000 hotels across India. It also plans to expand globally in the near future.

Olive launches AI-native Open Hotels, eyes ₹200 cr revenue in FY26

 
The total premium of the life insurance industry grew by 6.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in FY24 to ₹8.29 trillion. 
 
Of the total premium in FY24, the new business premium stood at ₹4.52 trillion and the renewal premium at ₹3.78 trillion. But, the number of policies sold dropped 7.39 per cent Y-o-Y to 29.2 million.
 
“There is still a large protection gap for the people who have policies, and a large section of the population that still needs to be protected. All of the population needs to be protected. We have a long way to go to reach Insurance for All by 2047. This campaign is a major step by the Life Insurance Awareness Committee. It is a long marathon which should be consistently run over the years to make a meaningful impact,” said Swaminathan Iyer, Member (Life), Irdai.
   

More From This Section

Premiumirdai

Irdai unlikely to act against bancassurance despite mis-selling fears

PremiumPradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana

Why is life insurance losing lustre as a savings scheme for India's youth?

PremiumPradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana

FinMin working to double the life insurance cover under the PMJJBY

The insurance sector is at a critical juncture. Despite impressive growth in premium income – from Rs 1 trillion in FY05 to more than Rs 6.7 trillion in FY24 – the sector has yet to fully realise its potential in terms of broader penetration and impr

Irdai flags issues at 8 insurers over health master circular norms

Goods and Services Tax, GST

New India Assurance gets ₹2,298 cr GST demand notice for 5 financial years

Topics : HDFC Life Insurance Company insurance banking insurance plans non life insurance companies Bike Insurance policy Motor insurance rules General insurance sector in India Cancer insurance cover farmer insurance claim Insurance sales Insurance brands insurance schemes Insurance claims

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon