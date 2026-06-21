NSE IPO windfall may boost PSU insurers, though solvency challenges remain

NSE earlier this week filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for an IPO comprising a complete offer for sale (OFS), under which existing shareholders will offload up to 148.9 million equity shares, representing around 6 per cent of the exchange's equity capital. The issue is expected to become one of India's largest IPOs, surpassing the nearly ₹28,000 crore raised by Hyundai Motor India in 2024.

Among the insurers, National Insurance Company and United India Insurance will each sell up to 6 million shares. For National Insurance, this represents 17.05 per cent of its 35.2 million-share holding, leaving it with 29.2 million shares, or about 1.18 per cent of NSE's equity post-sale. United India Insurance's sale amounts to nearly 30.9 per cent of its 19.39 million-share holding, reducing its stake from 0.78 per cent to around 0.54 per cent.

Oriental Insurance Company plans to sell up to 4.96 million shares, equivalent to 14.1 per cent of its 35.2 million-share holding, retaining about 30.24 million shares and a 1.22 per cent stake in the exchange after the IPO.

New India Assurance, which owns 35.2 million shares, or 1.42 per cent of NSE, is not participating in the OFS and will continue to hold its entire stake.

According to the DRHP, New India Assurance, National Insurance and Oriental Insurance acquired their NSE shares at a cost of just ₹0.32 apiece, while United India Insurance acquired its holding at ₹0.50 per share.

Based on prevailing valuations in the unlisted market, National Insurance and United India Insurance could each realise around ₹1,200 crore from the share sale. Oriental Insurance could garner nearly ₹1,000 crore, while New India Assurance's unsold stake is estimated to be worth around ₹2,100 crore at current market prices.

Vivek Iyer, partner and financial services risk leader, Grant Thornton Bharat, said, “For the stressed entities, this does not address the solvency problem. It is a good cash injection and a source of one-time money. But their capital requirements are far higher than what these proceeds will provide and will require fresh capital infusion, consolidation, or sustained underwriting profitability improvements. It is a small bridge to get to a slightly less difficult position than where they are today, but it is not a cure.”

“For entities that do not have a solvency issue, it is a great source of non-recurring gains. It boosts net worth and provides mark-to-market gains, which directly strengthen the balance sheet. For investors who are not stressed, it is a good return,” Iyer added.

According to Iyer's estimates, the three state-owned general insurers together require ₹15,200-17,000 crore of capital to achieve the regulatory solvency ratio of 150 per cent by March 2026, assuming full regulatory forbearance on the Fair Value Change Account (FVCA). Without such relief, the capital requirement could rise to ₹33,000-34,000 crore.

The solvency position of the insurers remains severely stressed. United India Insurance reported a solvency ratio of negative 136 per cent at the end of FY26, compared with negative 65 per cent a year earlier. National Insurance's solvency ratio deteriorated to negative 111 per cent from negative 67 per cent, while Oriental Insurance's solvency ratio declined to negative 163 per cent from negative 103 per cent.

“The real significance of the NSE IPO is not the small amount of cash generated through the OFS, but the unlocking of value from holdings that are currently held at a lower price. Once listed, these shares can potentially be recognised at market value, leading to a substantial increase in insurers' asset bases and net worth. For financially stressed public-sector insurers, this revaluation alone could materially improve solvency, even without selling the shares,” said a senior insurance expert.