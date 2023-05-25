close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

A snapshot of term insurance plans with 2 riders offered by various firms

Here is how the term insurance plan with two riders offered by various companies stack up

BS Web Team
Image

1 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 5:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Below is comparison of top 10 insurers offering term insurance to a 35-year-old male living in a metro city. The sum assured of the plans is Rs 1 crore and the policy is valid upto 70 years of age. 

chart


Source: Policybazaar.com 


Also Read

2023 may see an M&A surge in insurance sector: Shriram General Insurance MD

Structure of insurance laws to be altered with proposed amendments: Experts

LIC may turn into composite insurer; likely to merge 4 PSU general firms

Composite insurance licence regime may trigger M&A activity: HDFC Life CFO

LIC may look at composite licence post amendment in Insurance Laws

Restore transaction fee on RuPay cards: Banks request finance ministry

Centre's FY23 dividend income from PSBs 58% higher than in FY22: Report

Debit card-based ATM withdrawals up 235% since demonetisation: Report

RBI may need to buy $18 bn of bonds to replenish banking liquidity: ICICI

Day 2 of Rs 2,000 note exchange has banks running out of cash for exchange

Topics : Term insurance

First Published: May 25 2023 | 5:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Restore transaction fee on RuPay cards: Banks request finance ministry

credit cards
2 min read

Centre's FY23 dividend income from PSBs 58% higher than in FY22: Report

Dividend
2 min read

Debit card-based ATM withdrawals up 235% since demonetisation: Report

ATM
3 min read

RBI may need to buy $18 bn of bonds to replenish banking liquidity: ICICI

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Day 2 of Rs 2,000 note exchange has banks running out of cash for exchange

A man holds Rs 2,000 currency notes at a bank in Kanpur, Tuesday. Photo: PTI
2 min read

Most Popular

RBI may need to buy $18 bn of bonds to replenish banking liquidity: ICICI

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Debit card-based ATM withdrawals up 235% since demonetisation: Report

ATM
3 min read

Day 2 of Rs 2,000 note exchange has banks running out of cash for exchange

A man holds Rs 2,000 currency notes at a bank in Kanpur, Tuesday. Photo: PTI
2 min read

Centre's FY23 dividend income from PSBs 58% higher than in FY22: Report

Dividend
2 min read

Restore transaction fee on RuPay cards: Banks request finance ministry

credit cards
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon