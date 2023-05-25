A snapshot of term insurance plans with 2 riders offered by various firms

2023 may see an M&A surge in insurance sector: Shriram General Insurance MD
Structure of insurance laws to be altered with proposed amendments: Experts
LIC may turn into composite insurer; likely to merge 4 PSU general firms
Composite insurance licence regime may trigger M&A activity: HDFC Life CFO
LIC may look at composite licence post amendment in Insurance Laws
Restore transaction fee on RuPay cards: Banks request finance ministry
Centre's FY23 dividend income from PSBs 58% higher than in FY22: Report
Debit card-based ATM withdrawals up 235% since demonetisation: Report
RBI may need to buy $18 bn of bonds to replenish banking liquidity: ICICI
Day 2 of Rs 2,000 note exchange has banks running out of cash for exchange