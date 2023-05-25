A snapshot of term insurance plans with 2 riders offered by various firms

Also Read

2023 may see an M&A surge in insurance sector: Shriram General Insurance MD

Structure of insurance laws to be altered with proposed amendments: Experts

LIC may turn into composite insurer; likely to merge 4 PSU general firms

Composite insurance licence regime may trigger M&A activity: HDFC Life CFO

LIC may look at composite licence post amendment in Insurance Laws

Restore transaction fee on RuPay cards: Banks request finance ministry

Centre's FY23 dividend income from PSBs 58% higher than in FY22: Report

Debit card-based ATM withdrawals up 235% since demonetisation: Report

RBI may need to buy $18 bn of bonds to replenish banking liquidity: ICICI