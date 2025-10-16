Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Allianz appoints Ritu Arora as country head for India effective immediately

In her role as Asia CIO, she managed investment functions across 12 countries with assets under management totalling about $50 billion, significantly boosting investments in Indian public markets

Allianz, a global leader in insurance and asset management, has appointed Ritu Arora as the country head for India, effective immediately. Ritu Arora, who previously served as CEO and CIO of Allianz Investment Management in Asia-Pacific and as an adviser to the Allianz SE Board on India, will spearhead Allianz’s growth strategy in the country.
 
In her role as Asia CIO, she managed investment functions across 12 countries with assets under management totalling about $50 billion, significantly boosting investments in Indian public markets and private asset classes. In July 2025, Allianz and Jio Financial Services signed a binding agreement to form a 50:50 domestic reinsurance joint venture in India, also planning joint ventures in the general and life insurance sectors.
 
 
Before joining Allianz, Ritu held leadership roles at major financial institutions and was a founding member of PNB MetLife and Canara HSBC Insurance, contributing to India’s insurance industry since its deregulation in 2003.
 

