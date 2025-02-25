Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 05:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Amid US tariff threats, rupee falls 51 paise to end at 87.23 against dollar

Amid US tariff threats, rupee falls 51 paise to end at 87.23 against dollar

Elevated greenback against major crosses and sustained FII outflows also contributed to the decline in the domestic unit

US dollar indian rupee

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.04 per cent to 106.64. | Representative Picture

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The rupee fell sharply by 51 paise to settle at 87.23 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday due to month-end dollar demand by importers amid uncertainty over US trade tariffs.

Elevated greenback against major crosses and sustained FII outflows also contributed to the decline in the domestic unit, forex traders said.  ALSO READ: Rupee depreciates 16 paise to 86.88 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weak at 86.83 and kept losing ground through the day before settling at 87.23 (provisional), 51 paise lower than its previous close.

The local unit had settled at 86.72 on Monday.

 

"The rupee fell sharply against the US dollar amid uncertainty over US trade tariffs and demand from importers towards the end of the month. Covering of short positions due to the expiry of the futures contract, too, weighed on the rupee.

Also Read

tariffs

India should propose 'zero for zero' tariff strategy to US, says GTRI

India must push 'zero for zero' strategy to address US tariffs threat: GTRI

India must push 'zero for zero' strategy to address US tariffs threat: GTRI

US equity market

Equity markets' pain to worsen as economy, corporate profits slow

Cars, auto industry

EU ready to discuss lower auto tariffs with US, says bloc's trade chief

Modi, Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, Trump

US reciprocal tariffs to have limited impact on Indian economy: S&P

"We expect the rupee to trade negative on the back of overall weakness in the domestic markets and persistent FII outflows. Any recovery in the US dollar may also weigh on the rupee. However, any intervention by the RBI and weakness in crude oil prices may support the rupee at lower levels," Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, said.

Meanwhile, at the domestic equity markets, Sensex climbed 147.71 points to settle at 74,602.12 to end a five-session losing run. However, Nifty continued the downward streak, falling 5.80 points to 22,547.55.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.04 per cent to 106.64.

"The dollar clawed back some losses after falling to its lowest in 2 months buoyed by safe-haven flows after the US president said that tariffs on Mexico and Canada would go ahead as planned," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.12 per cent to 74.69 per barrel in futures trade.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 6,286.70 crore on a net basis on Monday, according to exchange data.

USD/INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 86.85 to Rs 87.40, Choudhary said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The credit bureau CRIF High Mark's latest report on microfinance, ‘Microlend' has it that at end-June 2024, the systemic book at Rs 4.32 trillion, marked a quarter-on-quarter decline of 2.3 per cent even though on a year-on-year basis, it is up 20.3

Microfinance loans shrink 3.5% to Rs 3.85 trillion in December: MFIN data

insolvency

Centre considers to revamp bankruptcy laws amid low recovery rates

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee depreciates 16 paise to 86.88 against US dollar in early trade

Premiumbanks

Banks continue to rely on certificates of deposits amid liquidity woes

PremiumRBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI draft norms on foreclosure charges to hit lenders' profits: Analysts

Topics : US tariffs Trump tariffs Rupee vs dollar Rupee

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAUS vs SA Live ScoreStock Market Holiday on ShivratriHP Telecom India IPO AllotmentPM Kisan ekycCBSE 10th Social Science paper analysis 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon