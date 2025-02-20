Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 11:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Equity markets' pain to worsen as economy, corporate profits slow

Equity markets' pain to worsen as economy, corporate profits slow

The slide was triggered by a sharp slowdown in profit growth in India's top companies

US equity market

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 10:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The nearly five-month-long slide in Indian equities could continue since the slowdown in corporate earnings growth and the exodus of foreign investors will persist as the world’s fifth-largest economy sputters, fund managers and analysts said. 
Since hitting its all-time highs in late September, the benchmark Nifty 50 index has tumbled about 13 per cent, much steeper than a roughly 2 per cent drop in both its Asian and global emerging market peers. 
The slide was triggered by a sharp slowdown in profit growth in India’s top companies. The earnings growth of the Nifty 50 companies was 5 per cent in the October-December quarter, a third straight quarter of single-digit increases after two years of double-digit jumps, according to brokerage data. 
 
That was largely due to weakening urban demand amid high prices and modest income growth. In turn, India’s economic growth is expected to slow to a four-year low of 6.4 per cent this financial year. “With corporate earnings missing expectations and the rising uncertainty over US tariffs, markets’ returns across the board could moderate further,” said Harsha Upadhyaya, chief investment officer of equity and president at Kotak Mutual Fund, which manages assets worth about $56 billion. 
Most analysts expect the market weakness to persist until at least the end of March. 

Also Read

Premiummcap, equity market

India's share in world equity mcap declines to 18-month low of 3.63%

Equity-oriented mutual fund

Equity MFs rake in Rs 39,688 cr in January despite market volatility

fpi

Foreign sales in financials drive second-highest monthly outflows in Jan

Global CEOs, Corporate, Board, company, firm, director, investors, shareholders, stake, survey

Domestic funds' stake in this stock up over 2900% in FY25; check full list

bear market, sensex, nifty, loss, growth, investment

Nifty fall since October 2nd biggest in 10 years; 16 stocks tank over 20%

Weak profits, strong sales
  As the growth in what was once the world’s fastest-growing economy stalls, foreign investors too have pulled out in droves. They had bought $12.1 billion worth of Indian stocks from the start of 2024 until the markets peaked in late September. Since then, they have sold $25 billion worth, of which $12.31 billion has come since the start of 2025. 
Fund managers’ allocations to India are at a two-year low, a Bank of America survey released this week showed, with a 19 per cent net underweight position.  Only Thailand fared worse among Asian countries.  
China’s recent performance has also sucked away foreign funds, said Sat Duhra, portfolio manager on the Asia ex-Japan equity team at Janus Henderson Investors.
 

More From This Section

Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City)

IFSCA eases compliance for fund managers in GIFT City to boost investment

SEBI

Data via depositories' apps to help curb fraud, says Sebi chief Buch

PremiumNSE

NSE, ICCL dispute over Rs 100 crore clearing charges intensifies

PremiumABB

Pace of order inflow, peak margin worries for ABB after strong Q4

Auto, Auto sector

Buy dips in auto stocks amid Tesla's India debut, Trump tariffs: Analysts

Topics : Equity markets Nifty50 Foreign investors US tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 10:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LiveMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Bangladesh LIVE SCOREHP Telecom India IPOCBSE Class 10 Science Paper AnalysisList of chief ministers of Delhi
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon