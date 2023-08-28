Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.17%)
64996.60 + 110.09
Nifty (0.21%)
19306.05 + 40.25
Nifty Smallcap (1.01%)
5489.55 + 54.75
Nifty Midcap (0.50%)
38662.15 + 190.90
Nifty Bank (0.60%)
44494.65 + 263.20
Heatmap

Bank deposit growth touches six-yr high of 13.5% in fortnight ended Aug 11

Over the past few months, deposit growth has been half of credit growth, and many lenders have had to hike rates to attract depositors

Health Ministry sends high-level team to UP for dengue management

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 11:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Deposit growth in banks reached a six-year high of 13.5 per cent in the fortnight ended August 11, a report said on Monday.
Care Edge Ratings said it is the first time since 2017 that the deposit growth has crossed 12.5 per cent.
Over the past few months, deposit growth has been half of credit growth, and many lenders have had to hike rates to attract depositors.
Credit growth increased 19.7 per cent during the fortnight, driven by the merger between HDFC and HDFC Bank, the report said, adding that it would have been 14.8 per cent if not for the USD 40 billion-amalgamation.
In case of deposit growth, the merger impact was more limited, the rating agency said.
According to the rating agency, had the HDFC deal not happened, the deposit growth rate would have been 12.8 per cent because of the mortgage major HDFC's reliance on other avenues beyond deposits for its liabilities.

Also Read

New York Community Bank to buy failed Signature Bank in a $2.7 bn deal

UBS Group completes takeover of Credit Suisse to create bank titan

SBI issues latest fixed deposits rate 2023, check full details below

North Carolina-based First Citizens to acquire troubled Silicon Valley Bank

US not considering 'blanket' bank deposit insurance: Treasury Secy Yellen

Microfinance institutions' profitability to rise to 2.7-3% this fiscal

RBI's liquidity withdrawal pushes bank CD issuances to 3-month high

Food inflation transitory as monetary policy restrictive: MPC member Varma

ITAT nixes additional tax demand on firm for deposits during demonetisation

Jan Dhan Yojana revolutionised financial inclusion in India: FM Sitharaman

The scrapping of Rs 2,000 denomination notes and their subsequent depositing had helped banks with deposits, but it has dropped sequentially, the ratings agency said.
It said the outlook for bank credit offtake remains positive, supported by factors such as economic expansion, increased capital expenditure, implementation of the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, and a push for retail credit.
The personal loan segment is expected to perform well in FY24 but elevated interest rates and global uncertainties could potentially impact credit growth in the country, the report added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : bank deposits credit growth bank credit growth

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 11:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesRIL AGM 2023 Live UpdatesReliance Industries AGMB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj Chopra RecordNuh Shobha Yatra

Companies News

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meetRIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

"Law and order will prevail in Mewat," says VHP leader amid yatra in NuhIMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon