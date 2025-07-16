Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / UPI-PayNow: Step-by-step guide to instant India-Singapore remittances

UPI-PayNow: Step-by-step guide to instant India-Singapore remittances

NPCI expands UPI-PayNow linkage, making India-Singapore money transfers faster, cheaper and seamless for users. Here's how to use the service step by step.

money cash

Imaging: Ajay Mohanty

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-PayNow linkage has been expanded, enabling faster and more convenient cross-border money transfers between India and Singapore. Announced by NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on July 16, this service now covers 19 Indian banks, simplifying remittances for millions, particularly the Indian diaspora in Singapore. Here’s a simple guide on how to use the service.
 

How to send money from India to Singapore?

Sending funds abroad no longer requires lengthy bank codes or waiting days for settlement. With UPI-PayNow, transfers are completed in seconds.
 
Steps to send money:
 
 
-Log in to your banking app: Use a participating bank’s net or mobile banking platform, such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, or State Bank of India.
 
-Navigate to foreign remittance: Locate the ‘Foreign Outward Remittance’ section and accept the terms (a one-time process).

Also Read

NPCI, payment systems, UPI transactions, Unified Payments Interface, Reserve Bank of India, National Payments Corporation of India

Cash makes a comeback in Bengaluru as vendors ditch UPI amid GST fears

PremiumUnified Payments Interface, UPI, AADHAR

Explicit consent: Online's new era may shift power from apps to users

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

India now makes fastest payments globally, driven by UPI: IMF note

PremiumUPI outage April 2025, Unified Payments Interface disruptions, NPCI monitoring mechanism, UPI transaction status API, India digital payments issues, UPI API call limits, PSP banks UPI outage, April 12 UPI failure, NPCI and banks meeting, UPI real-tim

Players on the payments turf: UPI, AePS, PPIs boost digital outreach

PremiumNPCI, payment systems, UPI transactions, Unified Payments Interface, Reserve Bank of India, National Payments Corporation of India

Smart devices to be next bastion for UPI with IoT-ready payment system

 
-Enter beneficiary details: Provide the recipient’s Singapore mobile number or Virtual Payment Address (VPA), e.g. +65XXXXXXXX#XXXX.
 
-Confirm and send: Review the transaction summary, check the exchange rate, and authorise payment. The funds are credited in real-time.
 
Participating banks for outward transfers include Canara Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, and Indian Overseas Bank, among others.
 
In Singapore, customers of DBS SG and Liquid Group can avail this service.
 

How to receive money in India from Singapore?

Receiving funds is just as straightforward. The sender in Singapore initiates the transfer using PayNow, while you provide your UPI ID.
   

What you need to do:

-Register your UPI ID: Ensure it’s linked to an account with one of the 19 participating banks, including Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, or Punjab National Bank.
   
-Share your UPI ID: Give this to the sender in Singapore.
   
-Receive funds: The money appears in your bank account instantly via UPI-enabled apps like PhonePe, Google Pay, or your bank’s app.
   

Key details to keep in mind

-Transaction limits: Up to Rs 60,000 per day from India; SGD 1,000 per day from Singapore.
 
-Availability: Operates 24x7, 365 days a year.
 
-Security: Backed by strong encryption and safety protocols.
 
Ritesh Shukla, managing director & chief executive officer of NIPL, says, “This expansion strengthens cross-border payments infrastructure and offers seamless access for users in both countries.”
 

Why it matters

 
According to the official statement, this service reduces costs and delays often associated with traditional bank wires. It’s particularly useful for migrant workers, students, and families making small, frequent transfers.
 
As India remains the world’s largest recipient of remittances, according to the RBI remittance survey 2025 $118.7 billion inflows in 2023-24, initiatives like UPI-PayNow deepen financial connectivity and support economic growth. 
   

More From This Section

income-tax, tax filing, e-filing, tax portal, online, digital, income tax, I-T returns

After buying a second-hand car, this is how you transfer insurance policy

ITR Glitch

HRA exemption glitch in ITR utility: What salaried taxpayers must do

PIB fact check

Will ATMs stop dispensing Rs 500 notes? Govt clears the air on viral claim

office sector, Global capacity center, office leasing, office spaces, Commercial real estate

₹6,500 cr realty shake-up: Commercial deals soar 2X, residential slumps

Income tax return

Guide to filing tax return: View all your financial activities in one place

Topics : UPI transactions NPCI BS Web Reports Personal Finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayiPhone 17 SeriesDividend Stocks TodayPanchayat Actor Asif KhanQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon